Strategic autonomy now vital as peace grows uncertain: Pascale Sourisse

A day after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, just shortly before American President Donald Trump’s deadline to wipe out an entire civilisation was set to expire, I meet Pascale Sourisse in a quiet corner of The Oberoi in New Delhi. “Will it hold?” I ask her of the ceasefire without a preamble. Her reply is measured but unambiguous: “The world is watching, but not with certainty.”

“Until there is a firm agreement between the US and Iran, it is difficult to say anything is truly stable,” says Sourisse, who leads international operations at the Thales Group, a global major that supplies advanced technologies for defence, aerospace and cybersecurity to 68 countries, including India. This tech ranges from radars and combat aircraft electronics to air traffic management and digital identity systems, covering both military and civilian needs.

We are not at any of The Oberoi’s buzzy restaurants — not at its all-day diner, 360°; nor Baoshuan, its Chinese rooftop restaurant, which offers a great view of the city; or even at Dhilli, which celebrates the national capital’s culinary delicacies. Instead, Sourisse has chosen the Business Centre, a no-frills room occupied mostly by a round table, which is both comfortable for a meal and conducive to conversation.

This is evidently redrawing the contours of the global defence business, making companies like Thales all the more important.

“It is a terrible situation for the populations involved,” she says of the uncertainty West Asia is dealing with. But then, it’s not the only region that’s fragile anymore. From Europe, specifically Ukraine, to the Indo-Pacific, the old assumption of peace as a given has eroded, she says. Instability is no longer an anomaly, or an episodic phenomenon. “Countries,” she adds, “are no longer taking peace for granted, and are increasingly focusing on defence sovereignty and strategic autonomy.”

I start on the salad, which is dotted with pomegranate seeds, goji berries and flaxseed, lightly dressed with citrus. It is fresh, flavourful, and deceptively filling. Sourisse bypasses it entirely and moves straight to the main course. The gravy boat remains untouched.

Lunch begins without ceremony. We skip the exercise of poring over the menu since the meal has been preordered. On earlier occasions, I have mostly had coffee and sandwiches in this room, so I am pleasantly surprised when a plate of quinoa and avocado salad arrives, along with the main course: Roast chicken with stir-fried vegetables — beans, baby potatoes, and carrots — served with a light gravy.

Have the recent conflicts changed what countries want of Thales, I ask, putting the quinoa salad away and turning my attention to the roast chicken.

“Whether in defence, aeronautics, or digital identity, we are dealing with systems where safety and security are essential,” Sourisse says. “That defines how we design, how we innovate.”

After a few bites, we go back to business. Roughly half of Thales’s revenues, she tells me, come from defence. The rest is split between aerospace, space and digital technologies, including cybersecurity and identity solutions. But the thread that ties them all together is the idea of “mission-critical systems” — those where failure is not an option. Telecommunication and civil aviation, for instance.

For a company like Thales, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. It must replicate capabilities across geographies, build local partnerships, and invest in talent pools far from Paris, where it is headquartered and where Sourisse is based. While it has already been doing so, there is greater expectation of integration into national ecosystems, she says.

“This has been a long-term trend, but it is much more pronounced now,” she says.

The world, she explains, is demanding more of these systems, but it is demanding them differently. Governments are no longer satisfied with off-the-shelf imports. They want technology transfer, local manufacturing, and domestic capability building. In other words, sovereignty embedded in supply chains.

Thales’s relationship with India goes back to 1953, when it first supplied radars. Even then, localisation was not optional, Sourisse says. Partnerships were forged early, especially with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), laying the foundation for a decades-long collaboration. It has also been working closely with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for over 50 years. More recently, it has partnered with the Chennai-headquartered Garuda Aerospace, a drone tech startup backed by cricketer MS Dhoni. There are other tie-ups, too, with both public and private companies, including for night vision devices.

This is true for India, with its push for self-reliance, as also for other countries, she says.

In India, Thales employs around 2,400 people, three-quarters of them engineers. While its key centre is in Noida, it also has an engineering centre in Bengaluru, besides operational offices in Gurugram and Mumbai, among other cities.

What has changed over these years, Sourisse says, is the scale and sophistication of the systems. “The level of industrial maturity has changed radically,” she says. “India is now able to compete with the best globally, purely on merit.”

As India becomes the centre of the conversation, more food begins to appear on the table. A plate of ravioli is set down, followed by quesadillas. Sourisse samples both as she speaks. I slow down, already feeling the weight of the earlier salad.

Sourisse’s own first interaction with India dates back to the 1980s, when she was in telecom, helping set up manufacturing units as part of technology transfer agreements. “In that sense, what is now called ‘Make in India’ has always been part of India’s approach,” she says.

The ravioli has by now disappeared from our plates and melted into our mouths. It has a leafy, green filling, but I can’t quite tell what it is. I make a mental note to ask about it later, but forget to.