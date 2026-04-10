Strategic autonomy now vital as peace grows uncertain: Pascale Sourisse

Sourisse’s own first interaction with India dates back to the 1980s, when she was in telecom, helping set up manufacturing units as part of technology transfer agreements. “In that sense, what is now called ‘Make in India’ has always been part of India’s approach,” she says.
The ravioli has by now disappeared from our plates and melted into our mouths. It has a leafy, green filling, but I can’t quite tell what it is. I make a mental note to ask about it later, but forget to.
Sourisse, meanwhile, is telling me how defence remains Thales’s largest business in India, with combat aviation, particularly the Dassault Rafale programme, playing a central role. As a key partner to Dassault Rafale, Thales supplies critical systems that go into the aircraft, from avionics to sensors. But modern warfare, she points out, is no longer defined by platforms alone. “It is becoming far more digital. You will see more autonomy, more unmanned systems (the kind we saw during last year’s India-Pakistan conflict), and more data-driven operations.”