CIOs signal earnings-led market ahead, urge realistic return expectations

Turning to equities again, initial public offerings (IPOs) have hit record levels. This year is likely to surpass even that. Domestic MF participation has risen sharply. Is this supply essential to prevent overheating in secondary markets? How do you evaluate IPOs or block deals?

Raj Bhan: Our primary responsibility is to deploy capital judiciously. In every bull phase, supply naturally rises because promoters and private equity investors use elevated valuations to monetise holdings. This is normal market behaviour. For us, the questions are always: Are we backing the right business? Are we paying the right price? If either answer is uncertain, we step aside. Many IPOs today come from new-age or emerging categories. These businesses may offer substantial long-term potential, and we welcome them if they meet our investment filters.