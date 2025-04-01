Masters of the unlisted universe: Indian units of global giants shine

The list of India’s best unlisted companies continues to be dominated by the subsidiaries of global multinationals. Of the 30 best unlisted companies in terms of growth and financial performance in 2023-24 (FY24), 21 are Indian units of global majors.

Sany Heavy Industry India, a subsidiary of the Chinese construction equipment major, is the top-ranked unlisted multinational company (MNC) in the league table. The company’s net sales increased 26.6 per cent year-on-year in FY24 to ₹6,151 crore, while its net profit more than tripled to ₹340 crore. It also reported a healthy return on net worth (RoNW) of 40.4 per cent last financial year. Overall, Sany India is India’s 244th-biggest unlisted company by revenue.

Nayara India, which is promoted by Russian oil and gas major Rosneft, is the biggest unlisted company in India, with revenue of around ₹1.34 trillion and net profit of ₹12,321 crore in FY24. It is followed by Samsung India Electronics, which reported revenue of ₹1.02 trillion in FY24 and net profit of ₹8,189 crore. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is the third-biggest unlisted MNC in India, with a revenue of ₹56,800 crore and profit of ₹4,787 crore. If these three biggest Indian subsidiaries of MNCs were listed, they would rank among the country’s top 35 non-financial companies. The large share local subsidiaries of global MNCs have in the league table shows the role foreign companies and capital play in the Indian economy. In contrast, there has been a relative decline in the role of MNCs in listed space. Only 68 firms in BS1000 in FY24 were Indian subsidiaries or associates of MNCs. However, MNCs through their Indian subsidiaries are market leaders in many consumer-facing and technology industries.

The top 30 list has nine companies from automotive and ancillaries sector, all of which are local units of global MNCs. Then there are six companies from information technology (IT) services, all of which are global capability centres of MNCs. There are four fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and beverages companies and two pharma companies. Methodology The list is based on a composite score of rankings on revenue growth, net profit growth, growth in net worth, latest debt-equity ratio and RoNW. These firms offer the best combination of faster growth in FY24, lower balance sheet leverage and high return on shareholders’ funds. They were selected from 250 biggest unlisted companies in terms of revenues in FY24.

