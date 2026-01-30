Recent consumption measures may boost demand, lift GDP growth: Poonam Gupta

The question of what India should aspire to be — a developed nation, an emerged nation, or an emerged market — is an important one. These goals go hand in hand, as economic prosperity is essential to becoming an emerged nation. The terminology may differ, but the objective remains the same. When an economy grows larger and more prosperous, while maintaining macroeconomic stability and evolves its policy frameworks in line with both domestic, and global complexities, it gains greater insulation from external shocks. That’s how countries transition into the advanced-economy club, as we’ve seen with South Korea, which is now close to joining that group. On your question about navigating global protectionism, it’s very relevant. The challenge lies in identifying new sources of growth to sustain an accelerated trajectory. Trade has not been a strong driver in recent years and is unlikely to return to the levels seen during the phase of hyper-globalisation. So, two things are essential, and India is already doing both. First, maintaining a steady focus on reforms, continuously improving in every area, whether it’s ease of doing business, financial intermediation, innovation, or research & development (R&D). Second is, strengthening domestic growth drivers. India has historically been more dependent on domestic consumption, which makes up around 60 per cent of GDP. If recent consumption-supporting measures help boost demand, even by one to two percentage points, that could significantly lift GDP growth given consumption’s large share in the economy. So, the focus must remain on improving across all sectors, private enterprise, policymaking, and household behaviour, while enhancing both global competitiveness and domestic growth engines. Encouragingly, this is the direction in which the economy is moving.