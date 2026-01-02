The secret sauce to superior equity returns in India for 40 years

Over the long term, equities will face risks, including adverse geopolitics, sluggish global growth, rising global debt, demographic challenges around the world, low farm productivity, climate change, judicial capacity constraints in India, and disruptive technology shifts via quantum, artificial intelligence, and crypto. The greatest risk to sustaining mid-teen returns, however, is an end to corporate frugality. As India grows more prosperous, future entrepreneurs may not be as disciplined as prior generations, lowering returns on capital and stock prices. Falling inflation and growth volatility make equity returns more predictable — but, by definition, lower too. The base case for us is that the Indian equity market continues to deliver a stellar performance globally, albeit the absolute rate of compounding is likely to be lower than over the last four decades.