India is still early in passive investing compared with US: Ashutosh Singh

The Sensex’s 40-year milestone comes at a time when passive investing is reshaping India’s capital markets, with indices increasingly forming the backbone of investment products. Passive investing is expanding in India but it is still at an early stage, says, managing director and chief executive officer of BSE Index Services. Singh, in an email interview with Business Standard, reflects on the Sensex’s four-decade journey.

The Sensex turning 40 is more than a milestone; it reflects India’s transformation. Launched in 1986, it began in an era of paper slips and chalkboards, when India’s economy was smaller and closed. Over four decades, the Sensex has grown alongside a nation in transition, witnessing liberalisation, reforms, and global expansion. From scarcity to scale, from an emerging market to one of the fastest-growing large economies, it has mirrored India’s rise as a global superpower. Today, the Sensex at 85,000 represents more than corporate performance; it embodies the ambition of 1.5 billion people and the confidence of a mature capital market.