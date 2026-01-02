Domestic investors fared better in Sensex dream run as rupee fell

An investor in the BSE Sensex would have made 16,000 per cent returns since 1986 when the index was launched. The returns since the turn of the millennium would be 2,500 per cent but not necessarily for foreign investors. The rupee’s depreciation would have taken away nearly half the gains. Returns for dollar-denominated investors (as seen in the Dollex-30) would be around 1,300 per cent since 2001. Recent experience is no different.