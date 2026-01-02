Sensex@40: Legacy companies make way for modern businesses on the index

Among business conglomerates, the Tata group has largely maintained its presence with four in its tent this year, as against five, including Associated Cement Company (now ACC), in 1985. Two of these are original members of the index — Tata Steel (then Tata Iron and Steel Company) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (earlier Tata Engineering & Locomotive Company). The biggest growth has, however, been reported by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which is now the most valuable company, the Adani group, the Bajaj group, and the Bharti group. In contrast, historically big business groups such as those of various Birla wings, and those of the Goenkas, Thapars, and Wadias failed to grow and have no presence in the index today.