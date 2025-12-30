Ensuring growth is done in a sustainable manner, says UPPCB Chairman

What does the UPPCB do? The UPPCB is mandated to prevent, control and reduce pollution while ensuring sustainable development. The Board plays a central regulatory, monitoring and enforcement role across Uttar Pradesh. It issues Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate to industry, common waste management facilities and other related activities under the provisions of Water and Air Act. As UP is growing fast, we have reformed our mechanism of operation for Ease of Doing Business and reducing compliance burden. Our process, from application to the issuance of certificate, is a non-human interactive online portal-based system which can be done from anywhere.