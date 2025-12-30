Power grid ready to meet UP's investment needs: UPPTCL MD Mayur Maheshwari

Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) manages the state’s vast power transmission infrastructure. The corporation is committed to creating a green, reliable and technology-driven network that supports the state’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy, Mayur Maheshwari, managing director of UPPTCL, told Virendra Singh Rawat, in an interview in Lucknow. Edited excerpts:

UPPTCL manages one of the largest and most complex transmission networks in the country, ensuring reliable power flow across a geographically vast and industrially vibrant state. Our current asset base includes over 59,169 circuit-kilometres of extra high voltage (EHV) transmission lines across 765 kilovolts (kV), 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV levels. There are 703 extra high voltage substations, forming a robust grid backbone.

We have transformation capacity exceeding 200,000 Mega Volt-Ampere, enabling bulk power transfer from generators to distribution utilities. UPPTCL has catered to approximately 35,000 megawatt (Mw) and is ready to meet 40,000 Mw in the next two to three years.

An extensive, modernised infrastructure enables UPPTCL to support energy demand and the state’s future growth trajectory. In fact, the legacy grid which is vast, actively growing and capital intensive serves as the backbone of the state’s power needs.

UP is ramping up the transmission network to cater for the projected uptick in power consumption. How is UPPTCL gearing up?