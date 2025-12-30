BS Samriddhi: Infrastructure being set up for various sectors, say experts

Meshram noted that work is currently underway to preserve indigenous breeds of cows and other milch animals to ensure that milk production continues to increase. Regarding the poultry sector, he explained that while Uttar Pradesh consumes approximately 35 million eggs annually, only about 20 million of these are produced within the state, with the remainder being sourced from elsewhere in India. “Our objective is to decrease this reliance on other states for our egg supply.” In the fisheries sector, Uttar Pradesh now ranks as the third-largest producer in the country, following Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. This industry is experiencing an annual growth rate of roughly 23 to 24 per cent, which is among the fastest in the nation. To support this, the state government is implementing measures to enhance local water bodies and encourage aquaculture. “The time is approaching when Uttar Pradesh will not only be self-reliant in fisheries but will also begin exporting its surplus, and we are also exploring the establishment of local processing facilities,” he added.