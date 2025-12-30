BS Samriddhi: 'Tech can help bridge gap between growth and environment'

Technology can help in ecologically sustainable industrial growth, said experts in a panel discussion on “Infrastructure and Ecological Balance” at the Business Standard Samriddhi conference in Lucknow.

While acknowledging that pollution is inevitable in industrial development, the panellists agreed that India Inc. is slowly but surely aligning with the circular economy vision of the central and state governments. A circular economy is a regenerative system that eliminates waste by keeping materials in use through continuous recycling, reusing, and repairing.

Mayur Maheswari, managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL), said the government has envisioned a circular economy roadmap for industry. “For example, biomass pellets are used in coal fired thermal power plants which have a propensity to curtail the phenomenon of stubble burning, especially in the National Capital Region,” he said.

He said though lots of technologies are available to ensure that infrastructure projects are environmentally sustainable as well, their transitions and adoption is rather slow.

Maheswari said all stakeholders have now come to the understanding that environment protection and development and growth cannot be complementary to each other and instead have to be supplementary.

He noted municipal solid waste is being used as fuel although progress is slow. “In the Kanpur thermal power plant, we are using 40 micro litres per day (MLD) of treated municipal sewage water to cool towers,” Maheshwari said.

“Earlier, the sugar industry was considered to be one of the most polluting ones, but now 80-90 per cent of the sugar sector has migrated to a circular economy concept. Most of the sugar mills have captive power plants,” he said.

Ravindra Pratap Singh, chairman of UP Pollution Control Board, said whereas industry and development are vital, there are proven mechanisms to curb pollution, especially water pollution.

“We need to expedite this process of change for which industrialists have to come forward in a big way and involve technological partners and see this as an opportunity for investment which is very big,” Maheswari said.

He said when industrial development happens, pollution is bound to come as an add-on and it is here that technology has a big role to play. “We all should recognise that growth is the need of the hour but at the same time it should not be at the cost of sacrificing the well-being of our future generations,” Singh said.

He said that infrastructure projects should have mandatory green belt adjoining them while at the time of construction there should be strict norms to ensure that dust and dirt does not accumulate on the roadside.