Asian Games LIVE updates: India shooters, hockey team in action on Day 3

Asian Games LIVE updates: India shooters are vying for medals in different events today. IND vs PAK Volleyball match live match begins at 12 PM IST.
2023 Asian Games latest news updates India medal winners on so far in Asian Games 2023: India medal tally: Gold -2; Silver - 3; Bronze -6
Sports Indian athlete Events Timing (IST) Equestrian Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela Dressage individual and team events (medal event) 5:30 AM Shooting Anant Jeet Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Skeet men's individual qualification and team event (phase 1) 6:30 AM Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Skeet women's individual qualification (75 targets) stage 1 and team event 6:30 AM Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker 25m pistol women's qualification and team event 6:30 AM Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita 10m air rifle mixed team qualification, followed by bronze and gold medal matches 6:30 AM Hockey India vs Singapore Men's hockey Pool A match 6:30 AM Fencing Bhavani Devi in women's individual round five pool matches followed by medal rounds 6:30 am onwards Cycling Celestina, Triyasha Paul and Dhanraj Mayiru Lute Women's sprint qualification 7:30 AM eSports Mayank Prajapati vs Fuad Talal Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) Street fighter V round of 32 match 8:10 AM Ayan Biswas vs Chau Hung Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam) Street fighter V round of 32 match 8:10 AM Boxing Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia) Men's 57 kg round of 32 match 12:30 PM Volleyball India vs Pakistan men's fifth place playoff match 4:00 PM Boxing Narender vs Nuradin Rustambek (Kyrgyz Republic) Men's + 92 round of 16 match 6:15 PM
First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 5:00 AM IST