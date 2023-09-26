Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games LIVE updates: India shooters, hockey team in action on Day 3
Asian Games LIVE updates: India shooters, hockey team in action on Day 3

Asian Games LIVE updates: India shooters are vying for medals in different events today. IND vs PAK Volleyball match live match begins at 12 PM IST.

BS Web Team New Delhi
India medal tally: Gold -2; Silver - 3; Bronze -6

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 5:32 AM IST
On Day 3 (September 26) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, Indian shooters will look to extend India's medal tally in Hangzhou. Early morning, the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Singapore at 6:30 AM IST while in the men's Volleyball match India will face arch-rivals Pakistan for the fifth-place playoff match. Meanwhile, Indian Tennis players will be up in action throughout the day in individual and doubles events. Indian squash players will begin their campaign as well. In the morning session, India's women's team will play against Pakistan while the men's team take on Singapore. 

Asian Games Day 3 India September 26 schedule and match timings

Sports Indian athlete Events Timing (IST)
Equestrian Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela Dressage individual and team events (medal event) 5:30 AM
Shooting Anant Jeet Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Skeet men's individual qualification and team event (phase 1) 6:30 AM
Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Skeet women's individual qualification (75 targets) stage 1 and team event 6:30 AM
Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker 25m pistol women's qualification and team event 6:30 AM
Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita 10m air rifle mixed team qualification, followed by bronze and gold medal matches 6:30 AM
Hockey India vs Singapore Men's hockey Pool A match 6:30 AM
Fencing Bhavani Devi in women's individual round five pool matches followed by medal rounds 6:30 am onwards
Cycling Celestina, Triyasha Paul and Dhanraj Mayiru Lute Women's sprint qualification 7:30 AM
eSports Mayank Prajapati vs Fuad Talal Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) Street fighter V round of 32 match 8:10 AM
Ayan Biswas vs Chau Hung Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam) Street fighter V round of 32 match 8:10 AM
Boxing Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia) Men's 57 kg round of 32 match 12:30 PM
Volleyball India vs Pakistan men's fifth place playoff match 4:00 PM
Boxing Narender vs Nuradin Rustambek (Kyrgyz Republic) Men's + 92 round of 16 match 6:15 PM
 

5:05 AM

LIVE | Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters look to extend country's medal haul

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023. This is the third Day of 19th edition of Asian Games and India shooters will be once again India big hopeful to win the medal.

Stay tuned, India events will start at 5:30 AM.
Asian Games - Hangzhou 2022 - Shooting - Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, Hangzhou, China - September 25, 2023 Bronze medallist India's Adarsh Singh, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu celebrate on the podium after the men's team. Photo: Reuters

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 5:00 AM IST

