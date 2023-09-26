Asian Games LIVE updates: India shooters, hockey team in action on Day 3

On Day 3 (September 26) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, Indian shooters will look to extend India's medal tally in Hangzhou. Early morning, the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Singapore at 6:30 AM IST while in the men's Volleyball match India will face arch-rivals Pakistan for the fifth-place playoff match. Meanwhile, Indian Tennis players will be up in action throughout the day in individual and doubles events. Indian squash players will begin their campaign as well. In the morning session, India's women's team will play against Pakistan while the men's team take on Singapore. Check 2023 Asian Games India medal tally here Asian Games Day 3 India September 26 schedule and match timings Sports Indian athlete Events Timing (IST) Equestrian Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela Dressage individual and team events (medal event) 5:30 AM Shooting Anant Jeet Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Skeet men's individual qualification and team event (phase 1) 6:30 AM Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Skeet women's individual qualification (75 targets) stage 1 and team event 6:30 AM Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker 25m pistol women's qualification and team event 6:30 AM Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita 10m air rifle mixed team qualification, followed by bronze and gold medal matches 6:30 AM Hockey India vs Singapore Men's hockey Pool A match 6:30 AM Fencing Bhavani Devi in women's individual round five pool matches followed by medal rounds 6:30 am onwards Cycling Celestina, Triyasha Paul and Dhanraj Mayiru Lute Women's sprint qualification 7:30 AM eSports Mayank Prajapati vs Fuad Talal Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) Street fighter V round of 32 match 8:10 AM Ayan Biswas vs Chau Hung Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam) Street fighter V round of 32 match 8:10 AM Boxing Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia) Men's 57 kg round of 32 match 12:30 PM Volleyball India vs Pakistan men's fifth place playoff match 4:00 PM Boxing Narender vs Nuradin Rustambek (Kyrgyz Republic) Men's + 92 round of 16 match 6:15 PM 2023 Asian Games latest news updates India medal winners on so far in Asian Games 2023: India medal tally: Gold -2; Silver - 3; Bronze -6 1. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD 2. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch Gold 3. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze 4. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze 5. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze 6. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze 7. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver 8. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver 9. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze 10. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver 11. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India. Asian Games live updates, India vs Singapore hockey live score, India shooting live updates here Read More