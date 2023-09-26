Asian Games LIVE updates: India shooters, hockey team in action on Day 3
Asian Games LIVE updates: India shooters are vying for medals in different events today. IND vs PAK Volleyball match live match begins at 12 PM IST.
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Day 3 (September 26) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, Indian shooters will look to extend India's medal tally in Hangzhou. Early morning, the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Singapore at 6:30 AM IST while in the men's Volleyball match India will face arch-rivals Pakistan for the fifth-place playoff match. Meanwhile, Indian Tennis players will be up in action throughout the day in individual and doubles events. Indian squash players will begin their campaign as well. In the morning session, India's women's team will play against Pakistan while the men's team take on Singapore....Read More
No article available in this category.
First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 5:00 AM IST