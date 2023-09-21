Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2023: Harmanpreet Singh, Lovlina chosen as India's flag-bearers

Asiad 2023: Harmanpreet Singh, Lovlina chosen as India's flag-bearers

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India's flag bearers for Asian Games 2023. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took the decision on Wednesday to have joint flag-bearers for the continental showpiece.

A total of 655 Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games this time, which is the largest contingent ever.

"We arrived at the decision after much deliberation today," Indian contingent Chef de Mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa told PTI.

"This time we will have two flag-bearers leading the contingent at the Asian Games -- hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain," added Bajwa, who is also Wushu Association of India chief.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had done the honours at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Lovlina had won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 69kg category. This year, she won gold in 75kg category at the World Women's Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

Harmanpreet is one of the best drag-flickers in the world and was part of the team that won the historic bronze at the Tokyo Games, breaking the more than four-decade-long Indian hockey team's medal drought in the Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team would be aiming for a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games to secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Bajwa will be assisted at the Asian Games by four deputy chefs de mission as the job entails a lot of responsibility.

Bajwa is also the chairman of the Indian Olympic Association-constituted ad-hoc committee for wrestling.

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Binny, Laxman to speak to India captain - Jay

Harmanpreet Kaur: Top 5 controversies involving the Indian captain

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Explained: Why did Harmanpreet Kaur break stumps, slam Bangladesh umpires?

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket: India in semis after QF vs MAL called off

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, IND vs MAL cricket: India women enters semifinal

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asiad 2023: Indian women's cricket team make deubt, enter quarterfinals

Topics :Asian GamesHockeyboxing

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Next Story