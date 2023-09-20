Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games schedule on Sept 21: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football

Asian Games schedule on Sept 21: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football

Indian women's cricket team will be in action on September 21 in Asian Games 2023 along with men's and women's football teams, rowing and sailing in Asiad

BS Web Team New Delhi
India September 21 Asian Games 2023 schedule

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
India cricket team will begin their Asian Games 2023 campaign on Thursday (September 21, 2023) as they lock horns with Malaysia in the quarterfinals at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou. With regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur facing a two-match ban due to unruly behaviour against Bangladesh, Smriti Mandhana will lead the Women In Blue in the continental event. India got direct qualification for the quarterfinal, while Malaysia defeated Hong Kong to find a place in the last 8. 

India women's cricket team squad for Asian Games 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

Standby players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque

India vs Malaysia women's cricket schedule

Day and Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
Match timings: 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Malaysia women's cricket team squad for Asiad 2023

Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa (VC), Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Ainur Amelina, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (WK), Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa (WK), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Nor Zulaika.
 
Check all latest news on Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou here

Asiad 2023: India Rowing schedule

Multiple events start at 6:40 AM IST.

India Sailing schedule 

Multiple events start at 8:30 AM IST onwards.

Asian Games 2023 India football schedule

Indian men's and women's will be in action on September 21 in the Asiad 2023. This will be the men's team's second match of the continental event after they lost their Asian Games 2023 opener against the hosts China. While the Indian women's football team will begin their campaign in Hangzhou 2022 games. 

India men's football schedule in Asian Games 2023

When will the India vs Bangladesh football match take place in the Asian Games?

India will face Bangladesh in a do-or-die game in Asian Games on September 21, 2023.

What is the match timing of India vs Bangladesh football live match time in Asian Games 2023.

India vs Bangladesh football live match will begin at 1 PM IST.

What is the venue of India vs Bangladesh football match in Asiad 2023?

The match will take place at Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou

India women's football schedule in Asian Games 2023

Day and Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
Match timings: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou

Topics :Asian GamesIndian Football TeamIndia footballIndia cricket teamHarmanpreet kaurfootball

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

