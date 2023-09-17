Asiad 2023: India's wrestling contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

Indian wrestling contingent, in an attempt to book places in the Paris Olympics, would look to shine at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in China. Indian wrestlers are coming off one of the biggest storms that the sport has seen in the form of wrestlers’ protests in the country.

Who are India’s biggest medal hopes in wrestling for Asian Games 2023?

Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat, Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia, all World Championship medalists are the biggest hopes for a medal for India in the freestyle categories. In the Greeco-Roman, if India is able to medal, it would be one of the biggest surprises.

Indian wrestlers’ performance at the Asian Games

The Indian wrestlers have won 11 gold medals, 14 silver medals and 34 bronze medals, totalling 59 medals at the continental showpiece event. India ranks seventh among all nations in a table that is topped by Iran. In Jakarta 2018 Asian Games, India won two gold medals courtesy of Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat and a bronze courtesy of Divya Kakran.

Indian wrestling contingent for the Asian Games 2023

Women’s Freestyle

Pooja Gehlot - Women’s 50kg

Antim Panghal - Women’s 53kg

Mansi Ahlawat - Women’s 57kg

Sonam Malik - Women’s 62kg

Radhika - Women’s 68kg

Kiran - Women’s 76kg

Men’s Greeco-Roman

Gyanender - Greco-Roman 60kg

Neeraj - Greco-Roman 67kg

Vikas - Greco-Roman 77kg

Sunil Kumar - Greco-Roman 87kg

Narinder Cheema - Greco-Roman 97kg

Naveen - Greco-Roman 130kg

Men’s Freestyle

Aman Sehrawat - Men's 57kg

Bajrang Punia - Men's 65kg (Vishal Kaliraman as standby)

Yash - Men's 74kg

Deepak Punia - Men's 86kg

Vicky - Men's 97kg

Sumit - Men's 125kg

Indian wrestling schedule at the Asian Games 2023

Date Competition Round Venue Time October 4, Wednesday Men's Greco-Roman: 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg Qualification, repechages Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM October 4, Wednesday Men's Greco-Roman: 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM October 5, Thursday Men's Greco-Roman: 97kg, 130kg Women's freestyle: 50kg, 53kg, 57kg Qualification, repechages Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM October 5, Thursday Men's Greco-Roman: 97kg, 130kg Women's freestyle: 50kg, 53kg, 57kg Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM October 6, Friday Women's freestyle: 62kg, 68kg, 76kg Men's Freestyle: 57kg, 65kg Qualification, repechages Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM October 6, Friday Women's freestyle: 62kg, 68kg, 76kg Men's freestyle: 57kg, 65kg Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM October 7, Saturday Men's freestyle: 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg Qualification, repechages Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM October 7, Saturday Men's freestyle: 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Indian wrestling matches broadcast and live streaming details for Asian Games 2023

When would the Indian wrestling matches take place in the Asian Games 2023?

The Indian wrestling matches will be played on October 04, 05, 06 and 07 2023.

Which channels will telecast the Indian wrestling matches at the Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2023 and thus people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of Indian wrestling matches on Sony Sports Network.

Where can people follow the Live streaming of the Indian wrestling matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games?

People in India can live stream the Indian wrestling matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.