Asiad 2023: India's wrestling contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

Indian wrestling contingent, in an attempt to book places in the Paris Olympics, would look to shine at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in China. Indian wrestlers are coming off one of the biggest storms that the sport has seen in the form of wrestlers’ protests in the country.
Who are India’s biggest medal hopes in wrestling for Asian Games 2023?
Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat, Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia, all World Championship medalists are the biggest hopes for a medal for India in the freestyle categories. In the Greeco-Roman, if India is able to medal, it would be one of the biggest surprises.
Indian wrestlers’ performance at the Asian Games
The Indian wrestlers have won 11 gold medals, 14 silver medals and 34 bronze medals, totalling 59 medals at the continental showpiece event. India ranks seventh among all nations in a table that is topped by Iran. In Jakarta 2018 Asian Games, India won two gold medals courtesy of Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat and a bronze courtesy of Divya Kakran.
Indian wrestling contingent for the Asian Games 2023
Women’s Freestyle
Pooja Gehlot - Women’s 50kg
Antim Panghal - Women’s 53kg
Mansi Ahlawat - Women’s 57kg
Sonam Malik - Women’s 62kg
Radhika - Women’s 68kg
Kiran - Women’s 76kg
Men’s Greeco-Roman
Gyanender - Greco-Roman 60kg
Neeraj - Greco-Roman 67kg
Vikas - Greco-Roman 77kg
Sunil Kumar - Greco-Roman 87kg
Narinder Cheema - Greco-Roman 97kg
Naveen - Greco-Roman 130kg
Men’s Freestyle
Aman Sehrawat - Men's 57kg
Bajrang Punia - Men's 65kg (Vishal Kaliraman as standby)
Yash - Men's 74kg
Deepak Punia - Men's 86kg
Vicky - Men's 97kg
Sumit - Men's 125kg
Indian wrestling schedule at the Asian Games 2023
| Date
| Competition
| Round
| Venue
| Time
| October 4, Wednesday
| Men's Greco-Roman: 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg
| Qualification, repechages
| Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre
| 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
| October 4, Wednesday
| Men's Greco-Roman: 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg
| Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches
| Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre
| 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
| October 5, Thursday
| Men's Greco-Roman: 97kg, 130kg Women's freestyle: 50kg, 53kg, 57kg
| Qualification, repechages
| Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre
| 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
| October 5, Thursday
| Men's Greco-Roman: 97kg, 130kg Women's freestyle: 50kg, 53kg, 57kg
| Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches
| Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre
| 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
| October 6, Friday
| Women's freestyle: 62kg, 68kg, 76kg Men's Freestyle: 57kg, 65kg
| Qualification, repechages
| Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre
| 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
| October 6, Friday
| Women's freestyle: 62kg, 68kg, 76kg Men's freestyle: 57kg, 65kg
| Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches
| Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre
| 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
| October 7, Saturday
| Men's freestyle: 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg
| Qualification, repechages
| Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre
| 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
| October 7, Saturday
| Men's freestyle: 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg
| Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches
| Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre
| 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Indian wrestling matches broadcast and live streaming details for Asian Games 2023
When would the Indian wrestling matches take place in the Asian Games 2023?
The Indian wrestling matches will be played on October 04, 05, 06 and 07 2023.
Which channels will telecast the Indian wrestling matches at the Asian Games 2023?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2023 and thus people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of Indian wrestling matches on Sony Sports Network.
Where can people follow the Live streaming of the Indian wrestling matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games?
People in India can live stream the Indian wrestling matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.