Asiad 2023: Sarabjot, Divya settle for silver in10m air pistol mixed team

India's Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS settled for a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, losing the finals to Chinese pair at the Asian Games here on Saturday

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
India's Sarabjot and Divya win silver in Mixed Team 10m air pistol event. Photo: SAI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
India's Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS settled for a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, losing the finals to Chinese pair at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The final score read 16-14 in favour of Chinese shooters Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin in the shoot-off for gold.

India thus have won 19 medals in shooting, including 6 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze, from the continental Games.

Sarabjot had shot 291, while Divya scored 286 to aggregate 577 and finish ahead of China (576) in the qualification round.

But in the shoot-off for gold, the Chinese pair turned the tables on the Indians, emerging winners after trailing the Indian duo for much of the finals.

Topics :Asian GamesShootingIndian sports

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

