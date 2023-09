Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

India will be looking to extend their medal hauls in the Asian Games 2023 on Day 7 (September 30) as shooting competitions are set to end. India has won 18 medals in shooting as of now, and the shooters will make it 20 before signing off from Hangzhou.

In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS will be in action from 6:30 am IST onwards. The other two shooting events will be men's and women's trap qualification will also take place in the morning.

Meanwhile, India's star Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action, and it is certain she will win a medal unless something unwanted happens. Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will be in action in the mixed doubles final. Bopanna and Bhosale will be aim to extend India's Gold medal haul at the 2023 Asian Games.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 30.

Asian Games: India's schedule on September 30

India Golf schedule on September 30

Anirban Lahiri (T9), Shubhankar Sharma (T21), SSP Chawrasia (T29),Khalin Joshi (T29) in Men's Individual and Team events, Round 3

Timing: 4:00 am IST

Aditi Ashok (T2), Pranavi Sharath (T10) Avani Prashanth (T15) in Women's Individual and Team events, Round 3

Timing: 4:00 am:

India Equestrian schedule on September 30

Sport: Eventing Dressage Team and Individual - Vikas Kumar, Apurva Dabhade, Ashish Limaye

Timing; 5:30 am onwards:

India Shooting schedule on September 30

Event: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS

Time; 6:30 am:



Event: Men’s Trap-75 qualification (Phase 1) - Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Time; 6:30 am



Event; Women’s Trap-75 qualification (Phase 1) - Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak

Timing: 6:30 am

India Hockey schedule on September 30

India vs Pakistan, Men’s Pool A match

Time: 6:15 pm

India Boxing schedule on September 30

Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong (South Korea), Women’s 75kg quarterfinal

Time: 12:15 pm

Sachin Siwach, Men’s 57kg Round of 16

Nishant Dev, Men’s 71kg quarterfinal

Preeti Pawar, Women’s 54kg quarterfinal

Narender Berwal, Men’s +92kg quarterfinal

India Weightlifting schedule on September 30

Women’s 49kg - Mirabai Chanu

Time: 12:30 pm

Women’s 55kg - Bindyarani Devi

Time: 4:30 pm

India Chess schedule on September 30

Men’s and Women’s Team Round 2

Time: 12:30 pm

India Athletics schedule on September 30

Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin (Group A), Murali Sreeshankar(Group B)

Time: 6:35 am:

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara (Heat 2)

Time; 6:38 am:

Women’s 100m Hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 1), Nithya Ramraj (Heat 2)

Time: 6:45 am onwards:

Men’s 1500m - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Heat 1), Jinson Johnson (Heat 2)

Time: 6:45 am onwards

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara

Time; 7:20 am

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara

Time; 4:40 pm

Women’s 400m Final - Aishwarya Mishra and Himanshi Malik (if qualified)

Time; 5:30 pm

Men’s 400m Final - Muhammad Anas Yahiya and Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi (if qualified)

Time; 5:40 pm

Men’s 10000m Final - Gulveer Singh, Kartik Kumar

Time: 5:50 pm

Women’s Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara

Time: 6:35 pm

Roller Skating

Women’s Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race - Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Raj

Time; 6:30 am:

Men’s Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race - Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble

Time; 7:05 am:

Bridge

Men’s team, Women’s team and Mixed team Round Robin 2

Time: 6:30 am onwards

Kurash

7:00 am onwards (all rounds)

Men’s 66kg - Keshav

Women’s 52kg - Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal

Canoe Sprint

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m - Niraj Verma (Heat 1)

Time; 7:20 am



Women’s Kayak Double 500m - Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha (Heat 2)

Time: 7:48 am



Men’s Canoe Double 500m - Ribason Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Philem (Heat 1)

Time; 8:16 am



Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal - Niraj Verma (if qualified)

Time: 12:45pm



Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal - Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha (if qualified)

Time: 1:00 pm



Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal - Ribason Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Philem (if qualified)

Time: 1:16 pm

Volleyball

India vs North Korea, Women’s Pool A match

Time: 8:00 am

India Table Tennis schedule on September 30

Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar vs Jonghoon Lim/Woojin Jang (South Korea), Men’s Doubles quarterfinal

Time: 10:15 am



Manika Batra vs Yidi Wang(China), Women’s Singles quarterfinal

Time: 11:00 am



Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee vs TBD, Women’s Doubles quarterfinal

India Tennis schedule on September 30

Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale vs Tsung-hao Huang/En-shuo Liang (Chinese Taipei), Mixed Doubles final

Time: 10:30 am onwards

Handball

India vs Nepal, Women’s Group B match

Time: 11:30 am

India sqush Squash schedule

India (if they qualify) vs Pakistan, Men's Team final

Time: 1:00 pm

India Badminton schedule on September 30

India vs TBD, Men’s Team Semifinal

Time: 2:30 pm

Diving

5:00 pm: Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - London Singh Hemam and Siddharth Pradeshi



Asian Games 2023 streaming and telecast details



The events in Asian Games 2023 will be able for live teleacast on Sony Sports Networks channels, Sony TEN1 HD/SD, Sony TEN2 HD/SD, Sony TEN3 HD/SD, Sony TEN4 HD/SD, Sony Sports SIX HD/SD.



The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 is available on Sony LIV application and website.