Asian Games 2023 October 01 schedule: India event timings, streaming

India will be in search of the last set of shooting medals when the shooters take the field in men’s and women's trap individual and team events. India will also hope for a flurry of medals from the athletics field as the likes of Murli Sreeshankar, Tajinderpaal Singh Toor, Avinash Sable and Ajay Kumar Saroj will be in action at the Hangzhou Olympics Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Sunday, October 01 at the Asian Games 2023.
India currently stands fourth in the medals tally with 10 gold and a total of 38 medals.
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 01.
Asian Games: India's schedule on October 01
Archery- 06:30 AM IST
Recurve and Compound Men’s and Individual qualification
India’s Prathamesh Jawkar, Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekah Vennam among others will be in action.
Athletics- 04:30 AM IST onwards
India medal events
Men’s Shot Put Final- India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor in action
Men’s Long Jump Final- Murli Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin in action
Men’s 3000m steeplechase final- India’s Avinash Sable in action
Women’s 1500m Final- India’s Harmilan Bains and Deekshan in action
Women’s Discuss Throw Final- India’s Seema Punia in action
Men’s 1500m Final- India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jonson Jhonson in action
Women’s Heptathlon final- India’s Swapna Barman and Nandidni Asgara in action
Women’s 110m hurdles- India’s Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramaraj in action
Golf- 04:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s and Women’s Individual and Team events where India’s Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok and Shubhankar Sharma will be in action
Women’s Basketball- 05:30 PM IST onwards
India vs China
Badminton- 02:30 PM IST
India vs China in Men’s Team Final
Boxing- 12:15 PM IST
India’s Praveen, Nikhat Zareen in women’s and Jaismine Lambhoria in action
Bridge- 06:30 AM IST
India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action
Canoe Sprint- 07:00 AM IST
India’s Megha and Soniya Devi in action
Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards
India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format
Equestrian- 05:30 AM IST onwards
Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual Rounds
Indian team and Ashish Limaye in action
Hockey- 12:30 PM IST
India vs Korea- Women’s Preliminary
Kurash- 07:00 PM IST
India’s Aditya Dhopaokar in action
Sepak Takraw- 07:30 AM IST onwards
India’s men’s and women’s Quadrant teams will be in action
Shooting - 06:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s and Women’s Trap Individual and Team Competition
India’s Zoravar Randhawa, Darius Chenai, Rajeshwari Kumari, Preeti Rajak and Manisha Keer will be in action
Squash- 08:30 AM IST onwards
India’s Deepika Palikkal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu in action in mixed Doubles
Volleyball- 04:30 PM IST
India vs North Korea- Women’s Preliminary