Asian Games 2023: Pranati Nayak 8th in Gymnastics Women's Vault final

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak signed off with a dismal eighth-place finish in the Women's Vault final at the Asian Games here on Thursday

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
Pranati Nayak, Indian Gymnast

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
The 28-year-old from West Bengal, a two-time bronze medallist at the Asian Championships, came up with a score of 12.350 after her two vaults.

North Korea's Changok An and Sonhyang Kim won the gold and silver medals respectively, while China's Linmin Yu claimed the bronze.

The only Indian gymnast at the Asian Games, Nayak faltered with her landing and received a penalty to score 12.100 in the first vault.

In the second vault, she showed better execution to produced an improved 12.600 but it was not good enough to keep her in medal contention.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

