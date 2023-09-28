Asian Games: Manipur's Roshibina settles for silver in women's 60 Kg Wushu

Manipur's Roshibina Devi Naorem bagged a silver medal for India in the women's 60 Kg Wushu at the Asian Games on Friday.

She missed a chance to win gold after losing in the final to her Chinese opponent Xiaowei Wu 2-0.

However, Roshibina has upgraded the colour of her medal from bronze, which she won in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Roshibana Devi lived up to the expectations of the Indian stormed into the Wushu 60kg finals and ensured another medal for India on Wednesday.

While facing a tough challenge in the form of Vietnam's Thi Thu Nguyen, Roshibana emerged victorious with a final scoreline of 2-0 in favour of the Indian.



REMARKABLE ROSHIBINA



She produced a dazzling performance in the quarterfinal, making short work of Kazakhstan's Aiman Karshyga.

At the last edition of the Asian Games, India's 13-member Wushu contingent returned with four bronze medals.

Wangkhem Sandhyarani Devi's silver in the women's 60kg at Guangzhou in 2010 was India's best result in Wushu in the Asian Games but now Roshibina has equaled that performance.



