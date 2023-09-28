Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; Silver in Wushu
LiveNew Update

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; Silver in Wushu

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: In the men's 10m air pistol team event, India won Gold, sixth overall. Roshibina clinched Silver in Wushu. PV Sindhu India's charge vs Mongolia in women's team event

BS Web Team New Delhi
Asian Games 2023

5 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

On Day 5 (September 28, 2023) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, Indian shooters Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal gave India yet another reason to rejoice as they won Gold in men's 10m Air Pistol team event. Meanwhile, Roshibina Devi clinched Silver in Wushu. Shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon's mixed team skeet event underway. India's Badminton team made a superb start with PV Sindhu leading the women's team as they defeated Mongolia 3-0 in round of 16. India's men's football team will up against Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 match while the men's hockey team lock horns with Japan in a group match at 6:15 PM IST. In Table Tennis, Manika Batra will be in action in the Women's singles match along with Sharath Kamal and other paddlers in different events throughout the day. India will be in action in Tennis, Equestrian, Swimming and Bridge throughout the day. Men’s Doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who will be aiming for a spot in the final, after confirming a medal today.

Key Events

8:51 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Golf - Women's individual event -- Aditi Ashok at 3d spot

8:35 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Table Tennis - Mixed doubles - Manika & Sathiyan knocked out

8:21 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Table Tennis - Mixed doubles - Indians knocked out

8:14 AM

India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

8:07 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India thrash Mongolia 3-0

8:04 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final - India win Gold

7:54 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final -- Indians in action

7:37 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final -- Indians in action

7:29 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Skeet Mixed Team's Qualifications - Indians in action

7:23 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Wushu -- Roshibina Devi has won silver

7:16 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India vs Mongolia - India win second match as well

7:10 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final -- Indians in action

6:58 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India vs Mongolia - Winning start for Sindhu

6:54 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final -- Indians in action

6:49 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India vs Mongolia - PV Sindhu in action

6:37 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India vs Mongolia - PV Sindhu in action

6:17 AM

India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

5:42 AM

Asian Games LIVE | OCA acting president Randhir Singh lauds Indian shooter's

5:29 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Check India's today schedule here

5:21 AM

Asian Games 2023 live updates Day 5

8:51 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Golf - Women's individual event -- Aditi Ashok at 3d spot

Aditi Ashok is tied 3rd, going 5 under par. Pranavi Urs is T-17th going 1 under par, while Avani Prashanth is T-21st.


8:35 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Table Tennis - Mixed doubles - Manika & Sathiyan knocked out

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (India) vs Clarence Chew and Zheng Jian (Singapore)

WHAT A DAMPNER!

With India winnig a Gold and Silver, it is expected the Indian pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were going all guns blazing in their round of 16 match, leading the match 2-0. But against the run of play, Singapore's Clarence Chew and Zheng Jian made a superb comeback, clinching the final three games 13-11, 12-10 and 11-3.


8:21 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Table Tennis - Mixed doubles - Indians knocked out

AKULA Sreeja and DESAI Harmeet Rajul (India) vs SANGUANSIN Phakpoom and PARANANG Orawan (Thailand)

The Indian pair lost 11-4, 11-6 and 12-11 vs Thailand in Round of 16 match. 

 

8:14 AM

India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

Medals: Gold - 6; Silver - 8; Bronze - 10
 
1. Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD
2. Wushu --  Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver
3. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD 
4. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD
5. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver
6. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver
7. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze
8. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze win Bronze
9. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze
10. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver
11. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD
12. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver
13.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze
14. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD
15. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD
16. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze
17. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze
18. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze
19. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze
20. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver
21. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver
22. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze
23. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver
24. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze

 

8:07 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India thrash Mongolia 3-0

Indian trio of PV Sindhu, CHALIHA Ashmita and UPADHYAYA Anupama defeated Mongolia in a loop-sided content in Round of 16.

India won 3-0 against Mongolia.



8:04 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final - India win Gold

WHAT A START OF THE DAY FOR INDIA!!!!

Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal displayed shooting of their own kind. Concentration and zeal to notch up yet another Gold for India in shooting event. 

In the team event, India clinched a GOLD in Men's 10m air pistol shooting. 


7:54 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final -- Indians in action

Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal in action.

This is some comeback!!!

From no Indians in the finals of 10m air pistol men's. Two Indians Arjun and Sarabjot making to the finals, finishing 5th and 8th in qualification round. 

7:37 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final -- Indians in action

Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal in action.

There is some excellant shooting from Indians, making a superb comeback.

Arjun is 8th (9.647), Sarabjot is 11th (9.628) and Shiva is 14th (9.600). 

As of now, Indian team is in contention to win Silver.

7:29 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Skeet Mixed Team's Qualifications - Indians in action

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon are in action

After the first series, the Indian pair is at the 6th spot.

7:23 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Wushu -- Roshibina Devi has won silver

After losing the first round, Roshibina came out all guns blazing in the second round. She ttok Wu down early in the second round. However, she failed emerge victorious. She settles with Silver.



7:16 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India vs Mongolia - India win second match as well

Ashmita Chaliha follows her senior footsteps and streamroll the Mongolian shuttler, winning the match 21-2, 21-3.

7:10 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final -- Indians in action

Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal in action.


Arjun is making a superb comeback. He is finding bulls eye now and climbed to the 6th spot with an average of 9.690; Sarabjot is 25th with 9.500; Shiva is 35th with 9.200
 
Arjun's shooting spree has dragged India upto sixth right now in the team event.

6:58 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India vs Mongolia - Winning start for Sindhu

It was a very easy game for Sindhu. The Mongolian shuttler was no match to the class of Sindhu, who won the match 21-0, 21-3.

6:54 AM

Asian Games 2023 | Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Men's qualis and team final -- Indians in action

Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal in action.

Chinese shooter Yu Xie is leading the charts. India's Cheema is 16th right now with 68/70, Sarabjot Singh is 29th with 38/40,
Shiva Narwal is 45/50.

6:49 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India vs Mongolia - PV Sindhu in action

Sindhu is making mockery of Mongolian counterpart. She wins the first game without dropping a point while leading comfortably in the second.

6:37 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE | Badminton - Women's team event - India vs Mongolia - PV Sindhu in action

PV Sindhu makes a great start, leading 11-0 vs Mongolia's Myagmartseren.


6:17 AM

India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

1. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins Gold 
2. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD
3. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver
4. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver
5. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze
6. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze win Bronze
7. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze
8. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver
9. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD
10. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver
11.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze
12. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD
13. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch Gold
14. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze
15. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze
16. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze
17. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze
18. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver
19. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver
20. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze
21. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver
22. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze

5:42 AM

Asian Games LIVE | OCA acting president Randhir Singh lauds Indian shooter's

Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) acting president Randhir Singh heaped praise on Indian shooters for their exceptional performance in the ongoing Asian Games.

Indian shooters have shown their prowess in the Asian Games by besting top shooters from all over Asia to secure medal finishes.

India have already acquired their 11th medal in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games. With this tally, the shooting contingent has surpassed its best tally of nine medals in shooting from the previous Asian Games back in 2018.

Randhir praised the Indian shooters for their remarkable performances and feels that more medals will follow in the coming days.

"Shooters are doing wonders in shooting. We are winning lots of medals every day. Going forward, we believe that a lot of medals will come. Now we have a big base in shooting. We have been insisting from the beginning that there should be a pyramid in the sport. The pyramid is now complete from all sides. This is also the result of the government's support," Randhir said while speaking to ANI.
 

Shooting

5:29 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Check India's today schedule here

India earned two gold medals in shooting on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023. However, the contingent will look to add many more medals on the fifth day, September 28, 2023, when they take the field in Hangzhou, China. 
 
India will be part of three shooting medal events in Air Pistol and Skeet events. India’s Roshibina Devi will also take part in the women’s 60kg final of the Wushu event. India will also eye medals in the Equestrian Individual Dressage final. 
 
The Indian men’s hockey team will play Japan in a group-stage match. Other than these games, India’s Pranati Nayak will take part in the Artistic Gymnastics Vault final. Indian boxers, shuttlers, cyclists, paddlers, Squash players and Tennis players will also be part of an action-packed day five of the Asian Games 2023. 
 
India currently stands seventh in the medals tally with five gold and a total of 22 medals. 
 
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 28. 
 
Asian Games: India's schedule on today
 
Artistic Gymnastics- 12:00 PM IST onwards
 
India’s Pranatoi Nayak will take part in the Women’s Vault Final
 
India Badminton schedule- 06:30 AM IST
 
India women's team vs Mongolia in Round of 16
 
India Boxing schedule- 12:15 PM IST
 
India’s Jaismine Lambhoria in women’s and Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev in men’s Round of 16 matches in action
 
India Bridge schedule- 06:30 AM IST
 
India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action

5:21 AM

Asian Games 2023 live updates Day 5

Good morning, hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023. Today is the fifth day at Hangzhour 2022 and Indian shooters will once again vying for glory.

Stay tuned for live updates as different sporting events unfold at the Asian Games on September 28.

Check Asian Games 2023 latest news updates here

Asian Games 2023

Topics :Asian GamesIndian Football TeamIndian footballsports broadcastingSaudi Arabia

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 5:13 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares