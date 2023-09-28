Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; Silver in Wushu

On Day 5 (September 28, 2023) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, Indian shooters Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal gave India yet another reason to rejoice as they won Gold in men's 10m Air Pistol team event. Meanwhile, Roshibina Devi clinched Silver in Wushu. Shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon's mixed team skeet event underway. India's Badminton team made a superb start with PV Sindhu leading the women's team as they defeated Mongolia 3-0 in round of 16. India's men's football team will up against Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 match while the men's hockey team lock horns with Japan in a group match at 6:15 PM IST. In Table Tennis, Manika Batra will be in action in the Women's singles match along with Sharath Kamal and other paddlers in different events throughout the day. India will be in action in Tennis, Equestrian, Swimming and Bridge throughout the day. Men’s Doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who will be aiming for a spot in the final, after confirming a medal today. India Asian Games today (September 28) schedule, athletes and match timings Time Sports Indian athletes Events 6.30 am Shooting Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final 06:30:00 Shooting Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon Skeet mixed team qualification 06:30:00 Badminton India vs Mongolia Women's team round of 16 match 07:30:00 Cycling Niraj Kumar men's omnium scratch race quarterfinal 8.30 am Table Tennis Sreeja Akula vs Songgyong Pyon (North Korea) women's singles round of 32 match 09:00:00 Shooting 10 air pistol final (medal event) 09:15:00 Table Tennis Manika Batra vs Nabita Shreshta (Nepal) women's singles round of 32 match 10:00:00 Table Tennis Manush Shah and Vikash Thakkar vs Mohamed Ismail and Moosa Ahmed (Maldives) men's doubles round of 32 match 10:00:00 Squash India vs Malaysia women's group stage match 10:30 onwards Shooting Skeet mixed team bronze and gold medal matches 10:35:00 Table Tennis Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir and Ser-od Ganguyag (Mongolia) men's round of 32 match 11:30:00 Equestrian India's Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla Dressage individual freestyle round (medal event) 12:00 pm onwards Artistic Gymnastics Pranati Nayak Women's vault final (medal event). 12:00:00 Boxing Jaismine vs Ghazwan Ashour (Saudi Arabia) Women's 60kg round of 16 match 13:30:00 Squash India vs Nepal Men's group stage match. 14:05:00 Table Tennis Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Zauresh Akasheva and Anastassiya Lavrova (Kazakhstan) Women's doubles round of 32 match 14:40:00 Table Tennis Sharath Kamal vs Mohamed Ismail (Maldives) Men's singles round of 32 match 16:00:00 Table Tennis Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Ngoc Trai Mai and Nga Nguyen Women's doubles round of 32 match 17:00:00 Football India vs Saudi Arabia men's football round of 16 match 17:30:00 Boxing Deepak vs Tomoyo Tsuboi (Japan) Men's 51kg round of 16 match 17:46:00 Swimming Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat Men's 800m freestyle fast heat (medal event) 6:15 pm: Hockey HockeyIndia vs Japan Men's group A match 18:45:00 Boxing Nishant Dev vs Phuoc Tung Bui (Vietnam) Men's 71kg round of 16 match India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far 1. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins Gold 2. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD 3. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver 4. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver 5. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze 6. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze win Bronze 7. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze 8. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver 9. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD 10. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver 11.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze 12. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD 13. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch Gold 14. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze 15. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze 16. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze 17. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze 18. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver 19. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver 20. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze 21. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver 22. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.