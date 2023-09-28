Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; Silver in Wushu

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: In the men's 10m air pistol team event, India won Gold, sixth overall. Roshibina clinched Silver in Wushu. PV Sindhu India's charge vs Mongolia in women's team event
Time Sports Indian athletes Events 6.30 am Shooting Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final 06:30:00 Shooting Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon Skeet mixed team qualification 06:30:00 Badminton India vs Mongolia Women's team round of 16 match 07:30:00 Cycling Niraj Kumar men's omnium scratch race quarterfinal 8.30 am Table Tennis Sreeja Akula vs Songgyong Pyon (North Korea) women's singles round of 32 match 09:00:00 Shooting 10 air pistol final (medal event) 09:15:00 Table Tennis Manika Batra vs Nabita Shreshta (Nepal) women's singles round of 32 match 10:00:00 Table Tennis Manush Shah and Vikash Thakkar vs Mohamed Ismail and Moosa Ahmed (Maldives) men's doubles round of 32 match 10:00:00 Squash India vs Malaysia women's group stage match 10:30 onwards Shooting Skeet mixed team bronze and gold medal matches 10:35:00 Table Tennis Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir and Ser-od Ganguyag (Mongolia) men's round of 32 match 11:30:00 Equestrian India's Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla Dressage individual freestyle round (medal event) 12:00 pm onwards Artistic Gymnastics Pranati Nayak Women's vault final (medal event). 12:00:00 Boxing Jaismine vs Ghazwan Ashour (Saudi Arabia) Women's 60kg round of 16 match 13:30:00 Squash India vs Nepal Men's group stage match. 14:05:00 Table Tennis Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Zauresh Akasheva and Anastassiya Lavrova (Kazakhstan) Women's doubles round of 32 match 14:40:00 Table Tennis Sharath Kamal vs Mohamed Ismail (Maldives) Men's singles round of 32 match 16:00:00 Table Tennis Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Ngoc Trai Mai and Nga Nguyen Women's doubles round of 32 match 17:00:00 Football India vs Saudi Arabia men's football round of 16 match 17:30:00 Boxing Deepak vs Tomoyo Tsuboi (Japan) Men's 51kg round of 16 match 17:46:00 Swimming Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat Men's 800m freestyle fast heat (medal event) 6:15 pm: Hockey HockeyIndia vs Japan Men's group A match 18:45:00 Boxing Nishant Dev vs Phuoc Tung Bui (Vietnam) Men's 71kg round of 16 match
First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 5:13 AM IST