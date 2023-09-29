close
Asian games LIVE updates: Athletics event begins today; Shooters eye medals

Asian Games LIVE updates: India has won 25 medals so far in the continental event, and once again, all the eyes will be on shooters to extend India's medal haul in Asiad 2023

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Asian Games 2023 live updates india events on September 29

Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.

On Day 6 (September 29) of the Asian Games 2023, Athletics events will kick start with more medals expected from shooters, who have been India's best-performing team. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team will return to action, tennis and squash stars will be eyeing their nation's first medal in the respective events and the athletics events will kick off as India eyes to add more medals to their tally today. India ended the day with a total of 25 medals, which included six gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze. Check 2023 Asian Games India medal tally here
Topics : Asian Games sports broadcasting athletics BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 4:24 AM IST

