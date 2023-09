Asian Games 2023 September 25 schedule: India event timings, live streaming

Indian women’s cricket team will be playing for the gold medal against Sri Lanka on Monday, September 25, 2023. Apart from that, Indian rowers and shooters will also be aiming for more medals on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 25

Medal Events

Women’s cricket final- 11.30 am



Indian women face Sri Lanka

Shooting: 6.30 am

Men’s 10m air rifle- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team phase 2

Men's 10m air rifle final

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol final

Rowing: 7 am onwards

Men’s singles Sculls

Men’s Four,

Men’s Quadruple Sculls,

Women’s Eight finals

Gymnastics



Pranati Nayak (7:30 am onwards)

Swimming



(Round 1 to Finals): Srihari Nataraj, Likhith SP, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran, Virdhawal Khade (7:30 am onwards)

Non-Medal Events

Boxing: Arundhati Chaudhary, Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev will be in action in their preliminary rounds. (4.45 pm onwards)

Handball- India Women vs Japan Women- Group Stage- 11:30 am

Rugby Sevens - India vs Singapore women's Pool F match- 8:20 am

Wushu- 5 pm onwards

Roshibina Debi Naoren vs Aiman Karshyga (Kazhakstan) women's 60kg quarterfinal.

Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh vs Islombek Khaydarov (Uzbekistan) in men's 60kg round of 16.

Vikrant Baliya vs Samuel Marbun (Indonesia) in men's 65kg round of 16 match.

3x3 Basketball

India vs Uzbekistan women's Pool A match- 11:20 am

India vs Malaysia men's Pool A match- 12:10 pm

Sailing - Chitresh Tatha- Men's kite race- 11:34 am

Chess

Men's and women's individual Round 3 and 4- 12:30 pm onwards

Tennis- 07:30 am onwards

Men’s Doubles Round 2- India vs Uzbekistan, India vs Indonesia

Women’s Singles- Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale

Women’s Doubles- India vs Kazakhstan,