Indian women go down to Thailand 0-1, fail to enter knockout stage

Indian side fought bravely but a 52nd minute goal from Thongrong Parichat helped Thailand to emerge winner in their Group B match. India had lost their Asian Games opener to Chinese Taipei 1-2

Press Trust of India Wenzhou (China)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
The Indian women's football team failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the Asian Games after their 0-1 defeat to Thailand here on Sunday.

Indian side fought bravely but a 52nd minute goal from Thongrong Parichat helped Thailand to emerge winner in their Group B match. India had lost their Asian Games opener to Chinese Taipei 1-2.

The defeat against Thailand also ended their chances of finishing among the three second placed teams, who will enter the knockouts along with five top-ranked sides, from five groups.

But India made a composed start to the match and even looked the better side, creating a series of chances.

Anju Tamang came up with the first promising move for the Indians in the 11th minute from the right flank before her low cross was intercepted.

Five minutes later, Manisha Kalyan too created a couple of chances in the company of Bala Devi and Dangmei Grace, but they failed to yield any result.

In the 25th minute, Manisha saw her shot getting blocked by the Thai defence, and a minute later Grace shot the ball over the bar.

However, Thailand made their own foray through Chetthabutr Kanyanat but she was effectively cancelled out by the combination of Ashalata Devi and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda.

India and Thailand went into the half-time 0-0.

In the second half, Thailand increased their sorties.

India managed to keep them out, but not for long. Parichat slotted in easily a low cross from the right flank by Pengngam Saowalak.

Post that goal, India attempted to bounce back with some strong and purposeful moves.

Manisha produced a couple of opportunities, but both were denied by the Thai keeper and in a couple of other times she was called for being off-side.

In the closing minutes of the match Thailand switched to a possession-based play, denying a series of desperate attempts by India to find the equaliser.

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

