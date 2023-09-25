Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Indian shooters & rowers in action today morning
Asian Games 2023 LIVE UPDATES: India vs Sri Lanka Gold Medal match in women's cricket will begin at 11:30 am IST in Hangzhou. Check all updates on Indian athletes' event on Day 2 (Sept 25) in Hangzhou
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Day 2 of 19th edition of Asian Games (Asiad 2023), all eyes will be on Indian shooters and rowers once again as they begin their campaign today (September 25). Meanwhile, India women's cricket team to win Gold Medal when they lock horns with Sri lanka in the final. India vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 11:30 AM IST. India boxers Arundhati Chaudhary, Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev will alsp begin their campaign today. Indian tennis team and players will be also look to advance to next round with yet another superb show today.
First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 5:10 AM IST