Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

The Indians led Chinese Taipei 28-12 in the first half before pocketing 22 more points as against their opponent's 15 in the second period

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
Asian Games India Kabaddi full schedule 2023

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Seven-time champions India on Thursday set up a semifinal clash with Pakistan in the men's kabaddi competition after topping their group following an unbeaten run in the Asian Games here.

India first thrashed Chinese Taipei 50-27 to enter the semifinals and assure a medal and then notched up a 56-28 win over Japan in their last league match to top group A.

India will next face Pakistan, who finished second in Group B.

Against Chinese Taipei, India inflicted three all-outs on their opponents while the raiders notched four bonus points.

The Indians led Chinese Taipei 28-12 in the first half before pocketing 22 more points as against their opponent's 15 in the second period.

Chinese Taipei also made an all-out on the Indian team.

Later in the day, India led by 24 points at halftime against Japan.

Nitin Rawal and Nitesh Kumar combined to take down Japan captain Gayro Kono before Aslam stole a touchpoint.

In kabaddi, the two losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals since the 2010 edition at Guangzhou.

India were bronze medallist in the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

Also Read

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Dipika-Harinder bag mixed doubles gold, Ghosal settles for silver

Asian Games 2023: All four Indian climbers progress to semifinals

Indian football team coach Stimac's contract extended until 2026

Antim wins bronze on tough day for Indian wrestlers at Asian Games 2023

Asian Games October 6 schedule: Cricket - IND vs BAN; IND vs PAK in Kabaddi

Topics :Asian GamesKabaddiSports in India

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story