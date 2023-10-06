Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games: India win Gold medal after 9 years; qualify for Paris Olympics

Asian Games: India win Gold medal after 9 years; qualify for Paris Olympics

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
Harmanpreet Singh (32nd, 59th minutes) scored a brace through penalty corners

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
A dominant Indian men's hockey team thrashed defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold medal after nine years and qualify for next year's Paris Olympics here on Friday.

The Indians, who had to be content with a bronze medal in the last edition in Jakarta, thus won their fourth Asian Games gold and first since the 2014 Incheon edition.
 

India's other gold medals came in 1966 and 1998, both times in Bangkok.

Harmanpreet Singh (32nd, 59th minutes) scored a brace through penalty corners, Amit Rohidas (36th) also sounded the board from a set-piece, while Manpreet Singh (25th) and Abhishek (48th) found the net from field efforts to register the famous victory for India.

Seren Tanaka converted a penalty corner for Japan in the 51st minutes.

Topics :Asian GamesIndian Hockey TeamIndian hockey

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

