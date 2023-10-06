Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list

India are set to achieve the ambitious dream of "Abki Baar 100 paar" as it has gone past the 95-medal-mark on the 13th day (October 6) of the Asian Games 2023. The Indian contingent won nine medals on the 13th day which included a Silver and Bronze in Recurve Archery men’s team and women’s team events respectively, a bronze in Badminton men’s Singles by HS Prannoy two Bronze medals by women wrestlers and a bronze medal by the women’s Regu team in Sepaktakraw, among others.





Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here Aman Sehrawat won in his men’s wrestling Bronze medal bout. India men's hockey team won country's 22nd Gold after beating Japan in the final of the Asian Games 2023. Earlier, India men's bridge team went down fighting in final and settled for a Silver.

Here's the list of assured medals

3 in Archery- Two Silver and Gold assured

Jyothi Surekaha Vennam will be part of the women’s compound individual final while the men’s compound individual final will be played between two Indians Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma, assuring three medals for India.

2 in Kabaddi- Men’s and Women’s teams in final

Check latest news on Asian Games 2023 here The Indian men's and women’s Kabaddi teams have reached the final of their respective categories, ensuring at least two Silvers if not Golds for India.

1 in Badminton

The Indian men's doubles dup of Satwiksiaraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play their semi-final match in the men’s doubles badminton competition later tonight. They have secured a bronze already but could go on to win a Silver or a Gold too.

1 in Hockey

Indian hockey team leads in the men’s final against Japan at the end of the first half. They have secured at least a Silver and they could win a Gold medal as well.

1 in Bridge

The Indian men’s team is up against Hong Kong, China in the final of the men’s team event in Bridge. They are trailing currently, but have assured the country of a medal at least.

1 in Cricket

The Indian men’s cricket team will also be in action on October 7, 2023, in the final against Afghanistan. They too have assured India of a Silver medal at least.

This would take the Indian total to over 102, which would be more than the desired mark of 100. The women’s hockey team will be in action for the Bronze medal as well.



India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

Medals: Gold- 22; Silver - 34; Bronze -39- Total 95