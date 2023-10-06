close
Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list

With the Men's hockey team winning the Gold medal, India's medal tally swelled to 95, including 22 Gold. Check full list of India medal winners in Asian games 2023 here

Indian flag bearers Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh at the Asian Games 2023. Photo: X

Indian flag bearers Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh at the Asian Games 2023. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
India are set to achieve the ambitious dream of "Abki Baar 100 paar" as it has gone past the 95-medal-mark on the 13th day (October 6) of the Asian Games 2023. The Indian contingent won nine medals on the 13th day which included a Silver and Bronze in Recurve Archery men’s team and women’s team events respectively, a bronze in Badminton men’s Singles by HS Prannoy two Bronze medals by women wrestlers and a bronze medal by the women’s Regu team in Sepaktakraw, among others. 

Aman Sehrawat won in his men’s wrestling Bronze medal bout. India men's hockey team won country's 22nd Gold after beating Japan in the final of the Asian Games 2023. Earlier, India men's bridge team went down fighting in final and settled for a Silver. 

Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here

Here's the list of assured medals 

3 in Archery-  Two Silver and Gold assured 

Jyothi Surekaha Vennam will be part of the women’s compound individual final while the men’s compound individual final will be played between two Indians Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma, assuring three medals for India. 

 2 in Kabaddi- Men’s and Women’s teams in final

The Indian men's and women’s Kabaddi teams have reached the final of their respective categories, ensuring at least two Silvers if not Golds for India. 

1 in Badminton

The Indian men's doubles dup of Satwiksiaraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play their semi-final match in the men’s doubles badminton competition later tonight. They have secured a bronze already but could go on to win a Silver or a Gold too. 

1 in Hockey 

Indian hockey team leads in the men’s final against Japan at the end of the first half. They have secured at least a Silver and they could win a Gold medal as well. 

1 in Bridge 

The Indian men’s team is up against Hong Kong, China in the final of the men’s team event in Bridge. They are trailing currently, but have assured the country of a medal at least. 

1 in Cricket 

The Indian men’s cricket team will also be in action on October 7, 2023, in the final against Afghanistan. They too have assured India of a Silver medal at least. 

This would take the Indian total to over 102, which would be more than the desired mark of 100. The women’s hockey team will be in action for the Bronze medal as well. 

India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

Medals: Gold- 22; Silver - 34; Bronze -39- Total 95
  1. Hockey - Men's team - India win Gold
  2. Bridge - Men's team event - Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Sandeep Thakral, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare & Sumit Mukherjee win Silver
  3. Wrestling- Women's 62kg freestyle-- Sonam Malik wins Bronze
  4. Wrestling - Women's 76kg freestyle - Kiran wins Bronze in repechage round
  5. Wrestling -- Men's Freestyle 57kg -- Aman wins Bronze medal
  6. Sepaktakraw - Women's team Regu -- Priya Devi Elangbam, Bi Devi Elangbam, Khushboo, Chaoba Devi Oinam and Maipak Devi Ayekpam win Bronze
  7. Archery - Women's recurve Team -- Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur win Bronze
  8. Archery - Men's recurve team -- Atanu Das, Dhiraj and Tushar Prabhakar settle for a Silver
  9. Badminton - men's singles -- HS Prannoy settles for a Silver
  10. Archery - Women's Team Compound -- Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur win Gold
  11. Archery - Men's Team Coumpound - Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar win Gold
  12. Squash - Mixed doubles - Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh win Gold
  13. Wrestling - Women's freestyle 53kg category - Antim Panghal wins Bronze
  14. Squash - Men's singles - Saurav Ghosal settles for a Silver
  15. Athletics - Men's javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra wins Gold
  16. Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay - YAHIYA Muhammed Anas, JACOB Amoj, VARIYATHODI Muhammed Ajmal and RAMESH Rajesh win Gold
  17. Athletics - Men's Javelin throw - Kishore Kumar Jena wins Silver
  18. Athletics - Women's 4x400m relay race - RAMRAJ Vithya, MISHRA Aishwarya Kailash, Prachi and VENKATESAN Subha win Silver
  19. Athletics - Men's 5000m race - Avinash Sable wins Silver
  20. Athletics- Women's 800m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver
  21. Wrestling- 87KG Greco-Roman- Sunil Kumar wins Bronze
  22. Boxing- Women's 75 Kg- India's Lovlina Borgohain wins Silver
  23. Boxing- Women's 54-57kg- Praveen Hooda wins Bronze
  24. Archery -- Mixed team Compound 16 Arrows 50m - India's Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam win GOLD
  25. Athletics - Mixed team 35km walk - Ram Baboo and Manju Rani win Bronze
  26. Squash - Mixed doubles - Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh settles for a Bronze
  27. Athletics- Women's Javelin Throw - Annu Rani wins Gold
  28. Athletics- Men's 800m race- Mohammed Afsal wins Silver
  29. Boxing- Men's +92 kg- Narender Berwal wins Bronze
  30. Athletics- Men's Decathlon- Tejaswin Shankar wins Silver
  31. Athletics- Men's Triple Jump- Pravin Chitravel wins Bronze
  32. Athletics- Women’s 5000m race- Parul Chaudhary win Gold
  33. Athletics- Women’s 400m hurdles- Vithya Ramaraj wins Bronze
  34. Boxing- Women’s 54 kg- Preeti Pawar styles for Bronze
  35. Canoeing and Kayaking- Canoe Double Men's 1000m Sprint- Arjun Singh and Sunil Salam win Bronze
  36. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Ancy Sojan Edappilly wins Silver
  37. Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary wins Silver
  38. Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Priti wins Bronze
  39. Athletics - 4x400m Mixed team relay --  Ajmal Muhammed, Vithya Ramraj,  Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan win Silver: Medal upgraded to Silver after Sri Lanka was disqualified
  40. Table Tennis - Women's doubles semifinal - Suthirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee settle for a Bronze
  41. Roller Skating - Women's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj win Bronze
  42. Roller Skating - Men's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale win Bronze
  43. Athletics- Men's Shot Put- Tejinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD
  44. Athletics- Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi Yarraji wins Silver
  45. Athletics- Men's Long Jump- Murli Sreeshankar wins Silver
  46. Athletics- Women's Discus Throw- Seema Punia wins Bronze
  47. Boxing- Nikhat Zareen wins Bronze
  48. Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Jinson Johnson wins Bronze
  49. Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Ajay Kumar Saroj wins Silver
  50. Athletics- Women's 1500m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver
  51. Badminton- Men's Team Event- India win silver
  52. Athletics- Men's Steeplechase 3000m- Avinash Sable wins GOLD
  53. Shooting- Men's Trap- Kynan Darius wins Individual Bronze
  54. Shooting - Men's team trap - Kynan Darius Zoravar Singh and Prithviraj win GOLD
  55. Shooting - Women's team trap - Rajeshwari Kumari, KEER Manisha, RAJAK Preeti win Silver
  56. Golf - Individual women - Adit Ashok wins Silver
  57. Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Gulveer Singh wins Bronze
  58. Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Kartik Kumar wins Silver
  59. Squash- Men's Team Squash- India beat Pakistan to win GOLD
  60. Tennis- Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Mixed Doubles GOLD
  61. Shooting-- Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol- Divya and Sarabjot win Silver
  62. Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Palak wins GOLD
  63. Shooting  -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Esha Singh win Silver
  64. Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's team- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win GOLD.
  65. Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's team - Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS win Silver
  66. Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's (individual event) - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Silver
  67. Tennis -- Men's doubles -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Silver
  68. Squash -- Women's team event -- Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinnapa win Bronze
  69. Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD
  70. Wushu --  Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver
  71. Equestrian- Individual Dressage- Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze
  72. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD
  73. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD
  74. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver
  75. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver
  76. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze
  77. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze
  78. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze
  79. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver
  80. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD
  81. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver
  82. Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze
  83. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil in GOLD
  84. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD
  85. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze
  86. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze
  87. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze
  88. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze
  89. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver
  90. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver
  91. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze
  92. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver
  93. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze
  94. Athletics -- Women's Shot put - Kiran Baliyan win Bronze
  95. Athletics-- Women's Heptathlon- Nandini Agasara win Bronze
Topics : Bajrang Punia Asian Games Indian Hockey Team athletics Wrestling Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

