Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list

India are set to achieve the ambitious dream of "Abki Baar 100 paar" as it has gone past the 95-medal-mark on the 13th day (October 6) of the Asian Games 2023. The Indian contingent won nine medals on the 13th day which included a Silver and Bronze in Recurve Archery men’s team and women’s team events respectively, a bronze in Badminton men’s Singles by HS Prannoy two Bronze medals by women wrestlers and a bronze medal by the women’s Regu team in Sepaktakraw, among others.
Aman Sehrawat won in his men’s wrestling Bronze medal bout. India men's hockey team won country's 22nd Gold after beating Japan in the final of the Asian Games 2023. Earlier, India men's bridge team went down fighting in final and settled for a Silver.
Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here
Here's the list of assured medals
3 in Archery- Two Silver and Gold assured
Jyothi Surekaha Vennam will be part of the women’s compound individual final while the men’s compound individual final will be played between two Indians Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma, assuring three medals for India.
2 in Kabaddi- Men’s and Women’s teams in final
The Indian men's and women’s Kabaddi teams have reached the final of their respective categories, ensuring at least two Silvers if not Golds for India.
Check latest news on Asian Games 2023 here
1 in Badminton
The Indian men's doubles dup of Satwiksiaraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play their semi-final match in the men’s doubles badminton competition later tonight. They have secured a bronze already but could go on to win a Silver or a Gold too.
1 in Hockey
Indian hockey team leads in the men’s final against Japan at the end of the first half. They have secured at least a Silver and they could win a Gold medal as well.
1 in Bridge
The Indian men’s team is up against Hong Kong, China in the final of the men’s team event in Bridge. They are trailing currently, but have assured the country of a medal at least.
1 in Cricket
The Indian men’s cricket team will also be in action on October 7, 2023, in the final against Afghanistan. They too have assured India of a Silver medal at least.
This would take the Indian total to over 102, which would be more than the desired mark of 100. The women’s hockey team will be in action for the Bronze medal as well.
India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far
Medals: Gold- 22; Silver - 34; Bronze -39- Total 95
- Hockey - Men's team - India win Gold
- Bridge - Men's team event - Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Sandeep Thakral, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare & Sumit Mukherjee win Silver
- Wrestling- Women's 62kg freestyle-- Sonam Malik wins Bronze
- Wrestling - Women's 76kg freestyle - Kiran wins Bronze in repechage round
- Wrestling -- Men's Freestyle 57kg -- Aman wins Bronze medal
- Sepaktakraw - Women's team Regu -- Priya Devi Elangbam, Bi Devi Elangbam, Khushboo, Chaoba Devi Oinam and Maipak Devi Ayekpam win Bronze
- Archery - Women's recurve Team -- Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur win Bronze
- Archery - Men's recurve team -- Atanu Das, Dhiraj and Tushar Prabhakar settle for a Silver
- Badminton - men's singles -- HS Prannoy settles for a Silver
- Archery - Women's Team Compound -- Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur win Gold
- Archery - Men's Team Coumpound - Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar win Gold
- Squash - Mixed doubles - Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh win Gold
- Wrestling - Women's freestyle 53kg category - Antim Panghal wins Bronze
- Squash - Men's singles - Saurav Ghosal settles for a Silver
- Athletics - Men's javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra wins Gold
- Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay - YAHIYA Muhammed Anas, JACOB Amoj, VARIYATHODI Muhammed Ajmal and RAMESH Rajesh win Gold
- Athletics - Men's Javelin throw - Kishore Kumar Jena wins Silver
- Athletics - Women's 4x400m relay race - RAMRAJ Vithya, MISHRA Aishwarya Kailash, Prachi and VENKATESAN Subha win Silver
- Athletics - Men's 5000m race - Avinash Sable wins Silver
- Athletics- Women's 800m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver
- Wrestling- 87KG Greco-Roman- Sunil Kumar wins Bronze
- Boxing- Women's 75 Kg- India's Lovlina Borgohain wins Silver
- Boxing- Women's 54-57kg- Praveen Hooda wins Bronze
- Archery -- Mixed team Compound 16 Arrows 50m - India's Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam win GOLD
- Athletics - Mixed team 35km walk - Ram Baboo and Manju Rani win Bronze
- Squash - Mixed doubles - Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh settles for a Bronze
- Athletics- Women's Javelin Throw - Annu Rani wins Gold
- Athletics- Men's 800m race- Mohammed Afsal wins Silver
- Boxing- Men's +92 kg- Narender Berwal wins Bronze
- Athletics- Men's Decathlon- Tejaswin Shankar wins Silver
- Athletics- Men's Triple Jump- Pravin Chitravel wins Bronze
- Athletics- Women’s 5000m race- Parul Chaudhary win Gold
- Athletics- Women’s 400m hurdles- Vithya Ramaraj wins Bronze
- Boxing- Women’s 54 kg- Preeti Pawar styles for Bronze
- Canoeing and Kayaking- Canoe Double Men's 1000m Sprint- Arjun Singh and Sunil Salam win Bronze
- Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Ancy Sojan Edappilly wins Silver
- Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary wins Silver
- Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Priti wins Bronze
- Athletics - 4x400m Mixed team relay -- Ajmal Muhammed, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan win Silver: Medal upgraded to Silver after Sri Lanka was disqualified
- Table Tennis - Women's doubles semifinal - Suthirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee settle for a Bronze
- Roller Skating - Women's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj win Bronze
- Roller Skating - Men's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale win Bronze
- Athletics- Men's Shot Put- Tejinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD
- Athletics- Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi Yarraji wins Silver
- Athletics- Men's Long Jump- Murli Sreeshankar wins Silver
- Athletics- Women's Discus Throw- Seema Punia wins Bronze
- Boxing- Nikhat Zareen wins Bronze
- Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Jinson Johnson wins Bronze
- Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Ajay Kumar Saroj wins Silver
- Athletics- Women's 1500m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver
- Badminton- Men's Team Event- India win silver
- Athletics- Men's Steeplechase 3000m- Avinash Sable wins GOLD
- Shooting- Men's Trap- Kynan Darius wins Individual Bronze
- Shooting - Men's team trap - Kynan Darius Zoravar Singh and Prithviraj win GOLD
- Shooting - Women's team trap - Rajeshwari Kumari, KEER Manisha, RAJAK Preeti win Silver
- Golf - Individual women - Adit Ashok wins Silver
- Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Gulveer Singh wins Bronze
- Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Kartik Kumar wins Silver
- Squash- Men's Team Squash- India beat Pakistan to win GOLD
- Tennis- Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Mixed Doubles GOLD
- Shooting-- Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol- Divya and Sarabjot win Silver
- Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Palak wins GOLD
- Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Esha Singh win Silver
- Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's team- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win GOLD.
- Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's team - Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS win Silver
- Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's (individual event) - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Silver
- Tennis -- Men's doubles -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Silver
- Squash -- Women's team event -- Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinnapa win Bronze
- Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD
- Wushu -- Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver
- Equestrian- Individual Dressage- Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze
- Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD
- Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD
- Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver
- Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver
- Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze
- Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze
- Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze
- Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver
- Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD
- Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver
- Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze
- Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil in GOLD
- Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD
- Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze
- Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze
- Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze
- Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze
- Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver
- Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver
- Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze
- Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver
- Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze
- Athletics -- Women's Shot put - Kiran Baliyan win Bronze
- Athletics-- Women's Heptathlon- Nandini Agasara win Bronze