Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games: Odisha announces cash awards Rs 5 lakh for each of hockey team

Asian Games: Odisha announces cash awards Rs 5 lakh for each of hockey team

Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for winning gold at the Asian Games, Patnaik expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Amit Rohidas

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A day after Odisha government announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each to players and staff members of Indian Men's Hockey Team, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Odia defender Amit Rohidas will also be given an additional Rs 1.5 crore for his role in country's historic gold win at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for winning gold at the Asian Games, Patnaik expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Amit Rohidas, acknowledging his outstanding performance and calling him an "inspiration" for youngsters not only across Odisha but also throughout India.

"Amit Rohidas' remarkable achievements exemplify the spirit of perseverance and excellence. He has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in our state and beyond. His success story resonates with every individual striving to achieve greatness, and we are immensely proud of his accomplishments," Patnaik said in a statement.

Describing Amit Rohidas as a "true son of the soil" from the hockey-rich region of Sundergarh in Odisha, Patnaik said he (Rohidas) had proudly earned himself an Olympic Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Amit Rohidas, a product of Odisha's rich sporting culture, honed his exceptional skills at the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela. With an impressive track record of over 150 caps, Rohidas emerged as an integral cog in India's campaign in Hangzhou, serving as the first rusher and displaying remarkable strategic acumen. His pivotal goal in the semi-final against South Korea propelled the Indian team towards the final and the coveted gold medal, a senior sports department official said.

After Kishore Jena's historic feat in javelin throw where he won a silver medal, Amit Rohidas becomes the second Odia to finish on the podium at this edition of the Asian Games. Jena was also rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 1.5 crore for his achievement.

In regards to the cash award for the Indian Men's Hockey Team, the official said that the reward will be given in recognition of their stellar performance to win the coveted gold medal and seal a berth in the Paris Olympics 2024.

The chief minister also spoke to the team over video call after the medal ceremony on Friday.

"My heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian men's hockey team. Their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again proven that hockey is truly India's game, embodying our nation's unyielding spirit," Patnaik said.

"In Odisha, where hockey holds a special place in our hearts, this historic day will forever be etched in our memories as a momentous triumph for our beloved sport and our nation. I wish the Indian team the very best as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games," he added.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led admirably as the Indian men's hockey team mauled defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold in Hangzhou in China, their fourth in the continental showpiece, after nine years.

The Odisha government has been the sponsor for the Indian hockey teams since 2018 and it will continue till 2033. The state government on Saturday issued full-page advertisements in local and national newspapers to congratulate Indian Men's Hockey team for the Gold medal in the 19th Asian games.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Sports leaders meet amid uncertainty over Russians playing Olympics 2024

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Int'l Olympic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh to witness mega jogging event

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games: Indian men's kabaddi reclaim title after controversial final

Indian men's cricket team win gold medal on its Asian Games debut

Asian Games: Satwik-Chirag achieve glory with first-ever badminton gold

We join India in celebrating milestone of 100 medals in Asian Games: Kharge

Asian Games: India wins gold in women's kabaddi to reach 100 medals mark

Topics :Odisha Hockeysports

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story