Chopra to Sable: Full list of medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games

India was always expected to win many medals in the athletics discipline at the Asian Games 2023, held in Hangzhou, China. India sent its biggest-ever athletics contingent, which comprised 35 men and 33 women, to 68. These men and women proved to be one of the biggest sources of inspiration back home as they broke the record of all previous Asian Games regarding medal count by athletics contingent. They won 29 medals, which included six Gold medals. Check news on Asian Games 2023 here
The count of 29 bettered 20 medals won in Jakarta-Palmebang during the previous Asian Games in 2018. However, the Gold medal count of 6 fell two behind the 8 Golds won in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games.
India was ranked third in the athletics medals table at the Asian Games competitions behind hosts China and Bahrain. While China won 19 Gold medals, Bahrain won 10 and India had six in their kitty. But in total medals won, India was only behind China, totalling 39.
India’s notable memorable Gold medal winners
The Javelin Throw Golds
While Neeraj Chopra’s Gold was a sureshot probability, the Gold medal by Annu Rani came out of the blue. Annu threw her season’s best 62.92 meters to clinch the gold medal. Neeraj got tough competition from fellow thrower Kishore Kumar Jena but eventually prevailed by a season’s best throw of 88.88 meters. Jena threw his personal best- 87.54 meters to get the Silver. Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list
The Come From Behind Gold by Parul Chaudhary
Having secured a silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event, Parul Chaudhary went one better as she stole the Gold away from Japan’s Ririka Hironaka as she passed her in the last 20 meters in the women’s 5000m race.
Avinash Sable’s all-out domination
The Gold by Avinash Sable was the only out-and-out Gold that saw India sail through without any trials and tribulations to victory. He was miles ahead of other runners in the 3000m steeple chase, which the commentators colloquially called the Sablechse as the rest of the pack was chasing him.
The Men’s 4x400m relay team’s outrageous Gold
The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team, fresh from their unbelievable showing at the World Athlet8ics Championships 2023, ran one of the great races at the Hangzhou Olympics Centre Stadium. Mohammed Anas Yahiya was slow to start, but Amoj Jacob picked up the pace, and Mohammed Ajmal gave the anchor leg runner Rajesh Ramesh a compressive lead. But the way Ramesh ran was fantabulous. It never looked as if he would be overtaken, and he finished the race in the top position to create a new national record and win the Gold in the men’s 4x400m relay for the first time since 1962. Asian Games.
Tejinderpal Sing Toor writes his thrilling script to win Shot Put Gold
If anyone apart from Neeraj Chopra had the surety of a Gold medal for India in athletics, it was Tejinderpal Singh Toor in the Shot Put. But he fouled his first two throws out of the six allowed and then carded a 19.51 to get into the Bronze medal position. He threw 20 in the fourth. Adile Sumariwala, the president of the Athletics Federation of India,l in a discussion with Sony Sports, said that Toor gave him a heart attack. Having been in the Silver medal position after four throws, Toor fouled the fifth one. But the final throw saw him roar like a lion as he threw a distance of 20.36 to overtake Saudi Arabaia’s Mohammed Tolo’s season-best throw and win the Gold for India. Full list India medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games 2023
| Number
| Medal winners
| Sport
| Event
| Medal
| 1
| Kiran Baliyan
| Athletics
| Women's shot put
| Bronze
| 2
| Karthik Kumar
| Athletics
| Men's 10,000m
| Silver
| 3
| Gulveer Singh
| Athletics
| Men's 10,000m
| Bronze
| 4
| Avinash Sable
| Athletics
| Men's 3000m steeplechase
| Gold
| 5
| Tajinderpal Singh Toor
| Athletics
| Men's shot put
| Gold
| 6
| Harmilan Bains
| Athletics
| Women's 1500m
| Silver
| 7
| Ajay Kumar Saroj
| Athletics
| Men's 1500m
| Silver
| 8
| Jinson Johnson
| Athletics
| Men's 1500m
| Bronze
| 9
| Nandini Agasara
| Athletics
| Women's heptathlon
| Bronze
| 10
| Murali Sreeshankar
| Athletics
| Men's long jump
| Silver
| 11
| Seema Punia
| Athletics
| Women's discus throw
| Bronze
| 12
| Jyothi Yarraji
| Athletics
| Women's 100m hurdles
| Silver
| 13
| Parul Chaudhary
| Athletics
| Women's 3000m steeplechase
| Silver
| 14
| Priti Lamba
| Athletics
| Women's 3000m steeplechase
| Bronze
| 15
| Ancy Sojan
| Athletics
| Women's long jump
| Silver
| 16
| Muhammad Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan
| Athletics
| Mixed 4x400m relay
| Silver
| 17
| Vithya Ramraj
| Athletics
| Women's 400m hurdles
| Bronze
| 18
| Parul Chaudhary
| Athletics
| Women's 5000m
| Gold
| 19
| Mohammed Afsal
| Athletics
| Men's 800m
| Silver
| 20
| Praveen Chithravel
| Athletics
| Men's triple jump
| Bronze
| 21
| Tejaswin Shankar
| Athletics
| Men's decathlon
| Silver
| 22
| Annu Rani
| Athletics
| Women's javelin throw
| Gold
| 23
| Manju Rani, Ram Baboo
| Athletics
| Mixed team race walk
| Bronze
| 24
| Harmilan Bains
| Athletics
| Women's 800m
| Silver
| 25
| Avinash Sable
| Athletics
| Men's 5000m
| Silver
| 26
| Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi, Subha Venkatesan
| Athletics
| Women's 4x400m relay
| Silver
| 27
| Neeraj Chopra
| Athletics
| Men's javelin throw
| Gold
| 28
| Kishore Jena
| Athletics
| Men's javelin throw
| Silver
| 29
| Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Rajesh Ramesh
| Athletics
| Men's 4x400m relay
| Gold