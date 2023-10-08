Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Chopra to Sable: Full list of medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games

Chopra to Sable: Full list of medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games

India won a total of 29 medals which included six Gold, 14 Silver and nine Bronze medals. Each of those six Golds had Indians standing up on their feet and applauding in disbelief.

BS Web Team
India medal winners in Athletics Asian Games 2023

Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
India was always expected to win many medals in the athletics discipline at the Asian Games 2023, held in Hangzhou, China. India sent its biggest-ever athletics contingent, which comprised 35 men and 33 women, to 68. These men and women proved to be one of the biggest sources of inspiration back home as they broke the record of all previous Asian Games regarding medal count by athletics contingent. They won 29 medals, which included six Gold medals.

The count of 29 bettered 20 medals won in Jakarta-Palmebang during the previous Asian Games in 2018. However, the Gold medal count of 6 fell two behind the 8 Golds won in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games.

India was ranked third in the athletics medals table at the Asian Games competitions behind hosts China and Bahrain. While China won 19 Gold medals, Bahrain won 10 and India had six in their kitty. But in total medals won, India was only behind China, totalling 39.

India’s notable memorable Gold medal winners

The Javelin Throw Golds

While Neeraj Chopra’s Gold was a sureshot probability, the Gold medal by Annu Rani came out of the blue. Annu threw her season’s best 62.92 meters to clinch the gold medal. Neeraj got tough competition from fellow thrower Kishore Kumar Jena but eventually prevailed by a season’s best throw of 88.88 meters. Jena threw his personal best- 87.54 meters to get the Silver.

The Come From Behind Gold by Parul Chaudhary

Having secured a silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event, Parul Chaudhary went one better as she stole the Gold away from Japan’s Ririka Hironaka as she passed her in the last 20 meters in the women’s 5000m race.

Avinash Sable’s all-out domination

The Gold by Avinash Sable was the only out-and-out Gold that saw India sail through without any trials and tribulations to victory. He was miles ahead of other runners in the 3000m steeple chase, which the commentators colloquially called the Sablechse as the rest of the pack was chasing him.

The Men’s 4x400m relay team’s outrageous Gold

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team, fresh from their unbelievable showing at the World Athlet8ics Championships 2023, ran one of the great races at the Hangzhou Olympics Centre Stadium. Mohammed Anas Yahiya was slow to start, but Amoj Jacob picked up the pace, and Mohammed Ajmal gave the anchor leg runner Rajesh Ramesh a compressive lead. But the way Ramesh ran was fantabulous. It never looked as if he would be overtaken, and he finished the race in the top position to create a new national record and win the Gold in the men’s 4x400m relay for the first time since 1962. Asian Games.

Tejinderpal Sing Toor writes his thrilling script to win Shot Put Gold

If anyone apart from Neeraj Chopra had the surety of a Gold medal for India in athletics, it was Tejinderpal Singh Toor in the Shot Put. But he fouled his first two throws out of the six allowed and then carded a 19.51 to get into the Bronze medal position. He threw 20 in the fourth. Adile Sumariwala, the president of the Athletics Federation of India,l in a discussion with Sony Sports, said that Toor gave him a heart attack. Having been in the Silver medal position after four throws, Toor fouled the fifth one. But the final throw saw him roar like a lion as he threw a distance of 20.36 to overtake Saudi Arabaia’s Mohammed Tolo’s season-best throw and win the Gold for India.

Full list India medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games 2023

Number Medal winners Sport Event Medal
1 Kiran Baliyan Athletics Women's shot put Bronze
2 Karthik Kumar Athletics Men's 10,000m Silver
3 Gulveer Singh Athletics Men's 10,000m Bronze
4 Avinash Sable Athletics Men's 3000m steeplechase Gold
5 Tajinderpal Singh Toor Athletics Men's shot put Gold
6 Harmilan Bains Athletics Women's 1500m Silver
7 Ajay Kumar Saroj Athletics Men's 1500m Silver
8 Jinson Johnson Athletics Men's 1500m Bronze
9 Nandini Agasara Athletics Women's heptathlon Bronze
10 Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Men's long jump Silver
11 Seema Punia Athletics Women's discus throw Bronze
12 Jyothi Yarraji Athletics Women's 100m hurdles Silver
13 Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women's 3000m steeplechase Silver
14 Priti Lamba Athletics Women's 3000m steeplechase Bronze
15 Ancy Sojan Athletics Women's long jump Silver
16 Muhammad Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay Silver
17 Vithya Ramraj Athletics Women's 400m hurdles Bronze
18 Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women's 5000m Gold
19 Mohammed Afsal Athletics Men's 800m Silver
20 Praveen Chithravel Athletics Men's triple jump Bronze
21 Tejaswin Shankar Athletics Men's decathlon Silver
22 Annu Rani Athletics Women's javelin throw Gold
23 Manju Rani, Ram Baboo Athletics Mixed team race walk Bronze
24 Harmilan Bains Athletics Women's 800m Silver
25 Avinash Sable Athletics Men's 5000m Silver
26 Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi, Subha Venkatesan Athletics Women's 4x400m relay Silver
27 Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's javelin throw Gold
28 Kishore Jena Athletics Men's javelin throw Silver
29 Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Rajesh Ramesh Athletics Men's 4x400m relay Gold






First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

