India hockey to prioritise 2026 Asian Games over World Cup; here's why

Senior members of the Indian hockey team are likely to skip the 2026 Hockey World Cup, with the federation considering sending a second-string squad for the tournament due to a very short turnaround before the 2026 Asian Games.

According to a report in The Times of India, Hockey India is expected to take this call as there will be just 20 days between the conclusion of the World Cup and the start of the Asiad — a key qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The report states that deploying top players at both events would be logistically and physically impractical.

Women’s team may feature in both events In contrast, the women’s team is expected to participate in both the Asian Games and the World Cup — subject to qualification for the latter. Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya will host the 2026 Asian Games from September 19, while the FIH Hockey World Cup is scheduled to conclude on August 30. Winners in both the men’s and women’s events at the Asian Games earn an automatic berth for the Olympics. How did India perform at the previous Asian Games? ALSO READ: UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-final full schedule and live streaming India’s men’s team clinched gold by defeating Japan at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, securing direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Hangzhou Games were postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women’s team missed Olympic berth in 2023 The women’s team finished with a bronze in Hangzhou, missing out on an Olympic spot. Qualification challenge for the FIH World Cup The 2026 FIH World Cup, featuring both men's and women's competitions, will be held from August 15 to 30 in Wavre (Belgium) and Amstelveen (Netherlands). Neither Indian team has qualified yet, having underperformed in the recent European leg of the FIH Pro League. Men’s ranking favourable; women face a tougher road While the men’s team’s global ranking suggests qualification is unlikely to be a problem, the women face a more challenging route. Their World Cup entry will depend on performances in upcoming qualifiers and continental championships.