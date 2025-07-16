Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-final full schedule and live streaming

Check the full schedule for Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final and live telecast details here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

After drawing close to half a million fans during the group stage, the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 has cemented its growing popularity and global relevance. Now, attention turns to the quarterfinals, where eight teams remain in the hunt for continental glory and the pressure continues to mount. The action begins from July 17 (according to IST) with Italy taking on Norway.  Team qualified for quarter-finals 
  • Norway
  • Italy
  • Sweden
  • England
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • France
  • Germany 
Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final schedule 
UEFA Women's Euro 2026 quarter-final schedule
Matches Date Time (IST)
Norway vs Italy 17/7/25 00:30:00
Sweden vs England 18/7/25 00:30:00
Spain vs Switzerland 19/7/25 00:30:00
France vs Germany 20/7/25 00:30:00
 
 
  Quarterfinal 1: Norway vs Italy
 
Norway, two-time European champions, topped Group A with a perfect nine points but showed defensive vulnerabilities by conceding five goals, more than any other group winner. Nonetheless, they’ll rely on seasoned stars like Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen to navigate the pressure.

Italy, making their first knockout appearance since 2013, earned their spot by finishing second in Group B. Though inconsistent in the group stage, the Italians believe their form is peaking at just the right moment. Midfielder Annamaria Serturini said, “We’re eager to keep dreaming and continue writing a new chapter.”
 
The winner of this clash will meet either Sweden or England in the semifinal.
 
Quarterfinal 2: Sweden vs England
 
After a shaky start, defending champions England responded strongly with back-to-back dominant wins, finishing second in Group D. Powered by attackers Lauren James, Ella Toone, and Georgia Stanway, they’ve rediscovered their scoring touch.
 
Standing in their way is Sweden, a team England defeated 4-0 at this same stage in Euro 2022. The Swedes, however, sent a powerful message with a 4-1 dismantling of Germany and are hungry for redemption.
 
Quarterfinal 3: Spain vs Switzerland
 
Hosts Switzerland have made it to the Euro quarterfinals for the first time, and their reward is a tough battle against reigning world champions Spain. Spain dominated Group B, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three.
 
Alexia Putellas, twice Ballon d’Or winner, has dazzled with three goals and four assists, while Esther Gonzalez leads the tournament with four goals. Though Switzerland are the underdogs, home support in Bern could be their X-factor.
 
Quarterfinal 4: France vs Germany
 
France topped a challenging group with style, netting 11 goals, including a commanding 5-2 win over the Netherlands. Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino, both with two goals, are in lethal form.
 
Germany, meanwhile, have struggled with defensive lapses, particularly evident in their 4-1 loss to Sweden. The eight-time European champions will need a much stronger display to stop a dynamic French side that recently bested them in the Nations League. 

