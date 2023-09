Asian Games LIVE updates: Golfers in action; Shuttlers eye historic Gold

On Day 8 (October 01) of the 2023 Asian Games, Shooters and golfers will look to extend the medal tally before the Indian men's team lock horns with China in a historic Gold medal match in the afternoon. Meanwhile, pugilists Parveen and Jasmine would look to confirm medals for India with a win in their respective quarterfinals. Indian archers will also begin their campaigns today. At the same time, Indian athletes would look to win medals in Shot put, long jump, women's discus throw and long-run chases later in the day. India schedule today (October 01) at Asian Games 2023 TIME (IST) Indian athletes in different events today India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far Medals: Gold - 10; Silver - 14; Bronze - 14 - Total 38 01 Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Gulveer Singh wins bronze 02 Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Kartik Kumar wins silver 03. Squash- Men's Team Squash- India beat Pakistan to win GOLD 04. Tennis- Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Mixed Doubles GOLD 05. Shooting-- Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol- Divya and Sarabjot win Silver 06. Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Palak wins GOLD 07. Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Esha Singh win Silver 08. Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's team- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win GOLD. 09. Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's team - Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS win Silver 10. Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's (individual event) - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Silver 11. Tennis -- Men's doubles -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Silver 12. Squash -- Women's team event -- Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinnapa win Bronze 13. Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD 14. Wushu -- Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver 15. Equestrian- Individual Dressage- Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze 16. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD 17. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD 18. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver 19. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver 20. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze 21. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze win Bronze 22. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze 23. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver 24. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD 25. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver 26.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze 27. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD 28. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD 29. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze 30. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze 31. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze 32. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze 33. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver 34. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver 35. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze 36. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver 37. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze 38: Athletics -- Women's Shot put - Kiran Baliyan Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India. Read More