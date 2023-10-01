Asian Games LIVE updates: Golfers in action; Shuttlers eye historic Gold

On Day 8 (October 01) of the 2023 Asian Games, Shooters and golfers will look to extend the medal tally before the Indian men's team lock horns with China in a historic Gold medal match in the afternoon. Meanwhile, pugilists Parveen and Jasmine would look to confirm medals for India with a win in their respective quarterfinals. Indian archers will also begin their campaigns today. At the same time, Indian athletes would look to win medals in Shot put, long jump, women's discus throw and long-run chases later in the day.

