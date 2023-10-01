close
Asian Games LIVE updates: Golfers in action; Shuttlers eye historic Gold

Asian Games 2023 LIVE udpates: Indian men's team lock horns with China in the afternoon in a historic Gold medal match. India have won 10 Gold, 14 Silver and 14 Bronze with a total of 38 medals.

Asian Games 2023 live updates October 1

Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.

On Day 8 (October 01) of the 2023 Asian Games, Shooters and golfers will look to extend the medal tally before the Indian men's team lock horns with China in a historic Gold medal match in the afternoon. Meanwhile, pugilists Parveen and Jasmine would look to confirm medals for India with a win in their respective quarterfinals. Indian archers will also begin their campaigns today. At the same time, Indian athletes would look to win medals in Shot put, long jump, women's discus throw and long-run chases later in the day. 
First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 5:04 AM IST

