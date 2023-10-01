Asian Games LIVE updates: Golfers in action; Shuttlers eye historic Gold
Asian Games 2023 LIVE udpates: Indian men's team lock horns with China in the afternoon in a historic Gold medal match. India have won 10 Gold, 14 Silver and 14 Bronze with a total of 38 medals.
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Day 8 (October 01) of the 2023 Asian Games, Shooters and golfers will look to extend the medal tally before the Indian men's team lock horns with China in a historic Gold medal match in the afternoon. Meanwhile, pugilists Parveen and Jasmine would look to confirm medals for India with a win in their respective quarterfinals. Indian archers will also begin their campaigns today. At the same time, Indian athletes would look to win medals in Shot put, long jump, women's discus throw and long-run chases later in the day....Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Asian Games sports broadcasting golf Golfer Shooting BS web team Indian Hockey Team India vs Pakistan
First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 5:04 AM IST