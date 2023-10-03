Asian Games LIVE updates: Cricket- India vs Nepal; Kabaddi- IND vs BAN at 6

On Day 10 (October 3) of the 2023 Asian Games, Indian men's cricket begins its campaign in the quarterfinal vs Nepal at 6 AM IST. But before that, India men's Kabaddi team will be in action against Bangladesh at 6 AM IST. Once again, all eyes will be on the Indian athletes as they look to add more medals from track and field events. Meanwhile, Indian pugilists - Lovlina Borgohain, Narender among others - would look to book a place in finals as their semifinal bouts are lined up throughout the day. Indian Badminton contingent will be in action throughout the day in men's and women's singles, mixed doubles, and women's doubles throughout the day. Indian archers, squash players and canoe athletes also look to progress to the next round in their respective matches line-up. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here India medal events on October 3, 2023 India Medal events today Sports Timings Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon 6:30 am IST onwards Canoe sprint - Soniya Devi in women's kayak single 500m final 7:45 am IST Canoe sprint - Men's canoe double 1000m final 8:20 am IST Canoe sprint - Soniya Devi, Parvathy Geetha, Binita Chanu and Dimita Devi in women's kayak four 500m final 9:15 am IST Canoe sprint - Kaveri and Neha Devi in women's canoe double 200m final 9:30 am IST Boxing - Preeti vs Chang Yuan (China) in women's 54kg semifinal 11:30 am IST Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (Thailand) in women's 75kg semifinal 12:00 pm IST Boxing - Sachin vs Lyu Ping (China) in men's 57kg quarterfinal 5:15 pm IST Boxing - Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev in men's +92kg semifinal 6:30 pm IST Athletics - Pooja and Rubina Yadav in women's high jump final 4:30 pm IST Athletics - Praveen Chitharavel and Abdulla Aboobacker in men's triple jump 4:40 pm IST Athletics - Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles final 4:50 pm IST Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final 5:05 pm IST Athletics - Ankita and Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m final 5:20 pm IST Athletics - Annu Rani in women's javelin throw final 5:40 pm IST Athletics - Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final 5:55 pm IST Asian Games: India's schedule on October 3, 2023 India Kabaddi schedule India vs Bangladesh kabaddi Timing (IST): 6 AM IST India vs South Korea women's group game. Timings (IST): 1:30 pm IST India men's cricket live match start time India vs Nepal cricket Timings (IST): 6:30 AM IST India Badminton schedule HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (Mongolia) in men's singles round of 32 match. Timings (IST): 8:10 AM PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-Chi (Chinese Taipei) in women's singles round of 32 match. Timings (IST): 8:50 AM Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Tunjung (Indonesia) in women's singles round of 32 match. Timings (IST): 10:50 AM Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq An (Maldives) and Abdul Razzaq FN in women's doubles round of 32 match. Timings (IST): 12:50 PM Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa vs Ismail Fathuhulla and AA Rasheed (Maldives) in women's doubles round of 32 match. Timings (IST): 2:10 PM Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Yungyu in men's singles round of 32 match. Timings (IST): 2:10 PM India archery schedule Jyothi Sureka Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan) in compound women's individual quarterfinals. Timings (IST): 6:10 AM Aditi Swami vs Amparo Cojuangco (Philippines) in compound women's individual quarterfinals. Timings (IST): 6:30 AM Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (Kazakhstan) in compound men's individual quarterfinals. Timings (IST): 7:50 AM Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karaayev (Kazakhstan) in compound men's individual quarterfinals. Timings (IST): 8:10 AM Atanu Das vs Qi Xiangshuo (China) in recurve men's quarterfinal. Timings (IST): 12:10 pm Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdullin (Kazakhstan) in recurve men's individual quarterfinal. Timing; 12:30 PM India chess schedule Chess - Men's and women's team events round 5. India squash schedule Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh vs Japan in mixed doubles group match. Timings (IST): 8:30 AM IST Deepika Palikkal and Harinder Sandhu vs Hong Kong in mixed doubles group match. Timings (IST): 10 AM India athletics schedule Chanda in women's 800m heat 1. Time: 6:40 am IST Harmilan Bains in women's 800m heat 2. Time: 6:48 am IST Men's 4x400m relay heat. Time: 7:10 AM IST India schedule of other sports Soft tennis - India women's team group matches against Japan, China, Mongolia, and Vietnam. India men's team group matches against Cambodia, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and South Korea. Time: 9 AM Onwards Rock climbing - Anisha Verma and Shivpreet Pannu in women's speed qualification. Time: 9 AM IST Rock climbing - Aman Verma and Dhiraj Birajdar in men's speed qualification. Time: 9:40 AM IST Diving - London Singh and Siddharth Pardeshi in men's 3m springboard prelim. Time: 10:30 AM IST Sepaktakraw - India vs South Korea in men's group match. Time: 6:30 AM IST India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far Medals: Gold- 13; Silver - 24; Bronze -23 - Total 60 01 Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Ancy Sojan Edappilly wins Silver 02 Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary wins Silver 03 Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Priti wins Bronze 04 Athletics - 4x400m Mixed team relay -- Ajmal Muhammed, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan win Silver: Medal upgraded to Silver after Sri Lanka was disqualified 05 Table Tennis - Women's doubles semifinal - Suthirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Murkherjee settle for a Bronze 06 Roller Skating - Women's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj win Bronze 07 Roller Skating - Men's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale win Bronze 08 Athletics- Men's Shot Put- Tejinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD 09 Athletics- Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi Yarraji wins Silver 10 Athletics- Men's Long Jump- Murli Sreeshankar wins Silver 11 Athletics- Women's Discus Throw- Seema Punia wins Bronze 12 Boxing- Nikhat Zareen wins Bronze 13 Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Jinson Johnson wins Bronze 14 Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Ajay Kumar Saroj wins Silver 15 Athletics- Women's 1500m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver 16 Badminton- Men's Team Event- India win silver 17 Athletics- Men's Steeplechase 3000m- Avinash Sable wins GOLD 18 Shooting- Men's Trap- Kynan Darius wins Individual Bronze 19 Shooting - Men's team trap - Kynan Darius Zoravar Singh and Prithviraj win GOLD 20 Shooting - Women's team trap - Rajeshwari Kumari, KEER Manisha, RAJAK Preeti win Silver 21 Golf - Individual women - Adit Ashok wins Silver 22 Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Gulveer Singh wins Bronze 23 Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Kartik Kumar wins Silver 24 Squash- Men's Team Squash- India beat Pakistan to win GOLD 25 Tennis- Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Mixed Doubles GOLD 26 Shooting-- Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol- Divya and Sarabjot win Silver 27 Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Palak wins GOLD 28 Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Esha Singh win Silver 29 Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's team- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win GOLD. 30. Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's team - Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS win Silver 31. Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's (individual event) - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Silver 32. Tennis -- Men's doubles -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Silver 33. Squash -- Women's team event -- Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinnapa win Bronze 34. Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD 35. Wushu -- Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver 36. Equestrian- Individual Dressage- Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze 37. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD 38. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD 39. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver 40. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver 41. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze 42. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze 43. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze 44. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver 45. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD 46. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver 47.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze 48. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil in GOLD 49. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD 50. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze 51. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze 52. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze 53. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze 54. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver 55. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver 56. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze 57. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver 58. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze 59: Athletics -- Women's Shot put - Kiran Baliyan win Bronze 60. Athletics-- Women's Heptathalon- Nandini Agasara win Bronze Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India. Read More