Asian Games LIVE updates: Cricket- India vs Nepal; Kabaddi- IND vs BAN at 6

India medal events on October 3, 2023
| India Medal events today
| Sports
| Timings
| Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon
| 6:30 am IST onwards
| Canoe sprint - Soniya Devi in women's kayak single 500m final
| 7:45 am IST
| Canoe sprint - Men's canoe double 1000m final
| 8:20 am IST
| Canoe sprint - Soniya Devi, Parvathy Geetha, Binita Chanu and Dimita Devi in women's kayak four 500m final
| 9:15 am IST
| Canoe sprint - Kaveri and Neha Devi in women's canoe double 200m final
| 9:30 am IST
| Boxing - Preeti vs Chang Yuan (China) in women's 54kg semifinal
| 11:30 am IST
| Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (Thailand) in women's 75kg semifinal
| 12:00 pm IST
| Boxing - Sachin vs Lyu Ping (China) in men's 57kg quarterfinal
| 5:15 pm IST
| Boxing - Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev in men's +92kg semifinal
| 6:30 pm IST
| Athletics - Pooja and Rubina Yadav in women's high jump final
| 4:30 pm IST
| Athletics - Praveen Chitharavel and Abdulla Aboobacker in men's triple jump
| 4:40 pm IST
| Athletics - Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles final
| 4:50 pm IST
| Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final
| 5:05 pm IST
| Athletics - Ankita and Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m final
| 5:20 pm IST
| Athletics - Annu Rani in women's javelin throw final
| 5:40 pm IST
| Athletics - Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final
| 5:55 pm IST
Asian Games: India's schedule on October 3, 2023
India Kabaddi schedule
India vs Bangladesh kabaddi
Timing (IST): 6 AM IST
India vs South Korea women's group game.
Timings (IST): 1:30 pm IST
India men's cricket live match start time
India vs Nepal cricket
Timings (IST): 6:30 AM IST
India Badminton schedule
HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (Mongolia) in men's singles round of 32 match.
Timings (IST): 8:10 AM
PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-Chi (Chinese Taipei) in women's singles round of 32 match.
Timings (IST): 8:50 AM
Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Tunjung (Indonesia) in women's singles round of 32 match.
Timings (IST): 10:50 AM
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq An (Maldives) and Abdul Razzaq FN in women's doubles round of 32 match.
Timings (IST): 12:50 PM
Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa vs Ismail Fathuhulla and AA Rasheed (Maldives) in women's doubles round of 32 match.
Timings (IST): 2:10 PM
Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Yungyu in men's singles round of 32 match.
Timings (IST): 2:10 PM
India archery schedule
Jyothi Sureka Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan) in compound women's individual quarterfinals.
Timings (IST): 6:10 AM
Aditi Swami vs Amparo Cojuangco (Philippines) in compound women's individual quarterfinals.
Timings (IST): 6:30 AM
Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (Kazakhstan) in compound men's individual quarterfinals.
Timings (IST): 7:50 AM
Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karaayev (Kazakhstan) in compound men's individual quarterfinals.
Timings (IST): 8:10 AM
Atanu Das vs Qi Xiangshuo (China) in recurve men's quarterfinal.
Timings (IST): 12:10 pm
Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdullin (Kazakhstan) in recurve men's individual quarterfinal.
Timing; 12:30 PM
India chess schedule
Chess - Men's and women's team events round 5.
India squash schedule
Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh vs Japan in mixed doubles group match.
Timings (IST): 8:30 AM IST
Deepika Palikkal and Harinder Sandhu vs Hong Kong in mixed doubles group match.
Timings (IST): 10 AM
India athletics schedule
Chanda in women's 800m heat 1.
Time: 6:40 am IST
Harmilan Bains in women's 800m heat 2.
Time: 6:48 am IST
Men's 4x400m relay heat.
Time: 7:10 AM IST
India schedule of other sports
Soft tennis - India women's team group matches against Japan, China, Mongolia, and Vietnam. India men's team group matches against Cambodia, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and South Korea.
Time: 9 AM Onwards
Rock climbing - Anisha Verma and Shivpreet Pannu in women's speed qualification.
Time: 9 AM IST
Rock climbing - Aman Verma and Dhiraj Birajdar in men's speed qualification.
Time: 9:40 AM IST
Diving - London Singh and Siddharth Pardeshi in men's 3m springboard prelim.
Time: 10:30 AM IST
Sepaktakraw - India vs South Korea in men's group match.
Time: 6:30 AM IST
India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far
Medals: Gold- 13; Silver - 24; Bronze -23 - Total 60 01 Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Ancy Sojan Edappilly wins Silver 02 Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary wins Silver 03 Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Priti wins Bronze 04 Athletics - 4x400m Mixed team relay -- Ajmal Muhammed, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan win Silver: Medal upgraded to Silver after Sri Lanka was disqualified 05 Table Tennis - Women's doubles semifinal - Suthirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Murkherjee settle for a Bronze 06 Roller Skating - Women's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj win Bronze 07 Roller Skating - Men's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale win Bronze
08 Athletics- Men's Shot Put- Tejinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD
09 Athletics- Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi Yarraji wins Silver
10 Athletics- Men's Long Jump- Murli Sreeshankar wins Silver
11 Athletics- Women's Discus Throw- Seema Punia wins Bronze
12 Boxing- Nikhat Zareen wins Bronze
13 Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Jinson Johnson wins Bronze
14 Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Ajay Kumar Saroj wins Silver
15 Athletics- Women's 1500m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver
16 Badminton- Men's Team Event- India win silver
17 Athletics- Men's Steeplechase 3000m- Avinash Sable wins GOLD
18 Shooting- Men's Trap- Kynan Darius wins Individual Bronze
19 Shooting - Men's team trap - Kynan Darius Zoravar Singh and Prithviraj win GOLD
20 Shooting - Women's team trap - Rajeshwari Kumari, KEER Manisha, RAJAK Preeti win Silver
21 Golf - Individual women - Adit Ashok wins Silver
22 Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Gulveer Singh wins Bronze
23 Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Kartik Kumar wins Silver
24 Squash- Men's Team Squash- India beat Pakistan to win GOLD
25 Tennis- Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Mixed Doubles GOLD
26 Shooting-- Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol- Divya and Sarabjot win Silver
27 Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Palak wins GOLD
28 Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Esha Singh win Silver
29 Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's team- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win GOLD.
30. Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's team - Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS win Silver
31. Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's (individual event) - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Silver
32. Tennis -- Men's doubles -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Silver
33. Squash -- Women's team event -- Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinnapa win Bronze
34. Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD
35. Wushu -- Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver
36. Equestrian- Individual Dressage- Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze
37. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD
38. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD
39. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver
40. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver
41. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze
42. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze
43. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze
44. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver
45. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD
46. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver
47.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze
48. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil in GOLD
49. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD
50. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze
51. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze
52. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze
53. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze
54. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver
55. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver
56. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze
57. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver
58. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze
59: Athletics -- Women's Shot put - Kiran Baliyan win Bronze
60. Athletics-- Women's Heptathalon- Nandini Agasara win Bronze
Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST
Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD.
How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India?
Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.