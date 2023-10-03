Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games LIVE updates: Cricket- India vs Nepal; Kabaddi- IND vs BAN at 6
LiveNew Update

Asian Games LIVE updates: Cricket- India vs Nepal; Kabaddi- IND vs BAN at 6

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India men's cricket team lock horns with Nepal in QF. The men's kabaddi team will look to begin their campaign on high. India medal tally: 60 -Gold- 13; Silver- 24; Bronze -23

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India

9 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 5:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

On Day 10 (October 3) of the 2023 Asian Games, Indian men's cricket begins its campaign in the quarterfinal vs Nepal at 6 AM IST. But before that, India men's Kabaddi team will be in action against Bangladesh at 6 AM IST. Once again, all eyes will be on the Indian athletes as they look to add more medals from track and field events. Meanwhile, Indian pugilists - Lovlina Borgohain, Narender among others -  would look to book a place in finals as their semifinal bouts are lined up throughout the day. Indian Badminton contingent will be in action throughout the day in men's and women's singles, mixed doubles, and women's doubles throughout the day. Indian archers, squash players and canoe athletes also look to progress to the next round in their respective matches line-up. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here

Key Events

5:31 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Cricketer Sandeep Warrier 'extremely happy' to bask in roller-skater wife Aarathy's glory

5:26 AM

Asian Games LIVE | PM Modi lauds Indian athletes for pulling off exceptional performances

5:23 AM

Asian Games LIVE | India archery event on October 3

5:20 AM

Asian Games LIVE on Day 10 (October 3)

5:31 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Cricketer Sandeep Warrier 'extremely happy' to bask in roller-skater wife Aarathy's glory

Sandeep Warrier has seen better half Aarathy Kasturi Raj's struggles over the years and as her biggest strength and pillar of support, couldn't be more proud seeing the acclaimed roller skating ace win her first Asian Games medal, a team bronze in 3000m relay in Hangzhou.

Warrier, a nippy fast medium bowler, who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, has played IPL and also luckily got to play a T20 International during the COVID-19 hit tour of Sri Lanka in 2021, where he had gone as a net bowler.

"I'm extremely proud of her. I'm really happy that she finally made it. I've seen her struggle in the last six-seven years but she has not given up and kept at it," Warrier told PTI from Chennai.

The 29-year-old Aarathy, who took up roller-skating at a five, won her first Asian Games medal in second appearance. This was India's first-ever medal in the speed- skating discipline.

Roller sports made its debut in the Asian Games in 2010 when Anup Kumar Yama bagged bronze in men's single free skating event before combining with Avani Panchal to finish third in the pairs skating event.

Also a doctor by profession, Aarathy, who is now pursuing PG in clinical embryology, could have given up roller-skating after a disappointing seventh place finish at Asian Games 2018.

The uncertainty over the Asian Games that was delayed by a year because of the pandemic also had upset plans of many. And, Aarathy also endured a difficult time sustaining multiple cuts and bruises on her head in the sport which is very prone to injuries.

But she kept at it in pursuit of an Asian Games medal.

"I know the effort she has put in the last couple of years. I've seen it in in front of my own eyes, how she was dedicated and kept the whole focus was on this medal. I don't remember when she last took a break in two-three years'," Sandeep added.

"I've not seen her complain about anything. After the Games is delayed, most lose focus and intensity. But I've not seen that happen with her. There has been no drop in intensity and she would train for more than seven hours everyday

"She was behind this Asian Games all this while. I was thinking she would win in the individual as well for the effort she has put in the last two years," he said.

On Saturday, Aarathy finished fifth in the women's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race which was an improvement of two places on her last Asian Games effort in 2018.

Daughter of a Chennai-based businessman father C Kasturi Raj and gynaecologist mother Mala Raj, Aarathy took to skating at the age of seven as her parents were keen that she takes up some form of sport.

"It just happened for her. Her parents were adamant that she should join some sport and she tried out swimming, badminton and tennis but skating was something that clicked for her. I guess the speed of skating just thrills her," said the pacer.

 

5:26 AM

Asian Games LIVE | PM Modi lauds Indian athletes for pulling off exceptional performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on the athletes for accomplishing another successful day in athletics in the ongoing Asian Games on Monday.
 
In the athletes for their impressive performance on another successful day of athletics at the ongoing Asian Games on Monday.
 
Parul Chaudhary gave her personal best timing of 9:27.63s to secure a silver medal finish behind Bahrain's Winfred Mutile who set the Asian Games record timing of 9:18.28s.
 

5:23 AM

Asian Games LIVE | India archery event on October 3

ARCHERY:
 
Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ)HEXENBINOVA
 
Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs Amaya Amparo Cojuangco (PHI)
 
Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ)
 
Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ)
 
Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Atanu Das vs Xiangshuo Qi (CHN)
 
Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdulin (KAZ)

Photo: @WorldArchery

5:20 AM

Asian Games LIVE on Day 10 (October 3)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023. Men's cricket and Kabaddi team will in action in 45 minutes of so, stay tuned for live updates.
Asian Games 2023 Day 10 live updates

Topics :PV SindhuRinku SinghAsian GamesIndian CricketIndia cricket teamBadmintonarchery

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 5:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains