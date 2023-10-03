Asian Games 2023: India pairs enter mixed doubles quarterfinals in squash

Two Indian pairs advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles squash competition with dominant wins over their respective opponents in the pool matches at the Asian Games, here on Tuesday.

In a Pool A match, Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sidhu breezed past Japan's Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo 2-0 (11-5 11-5), while Anahat Singh teamed up with Abhay Singh to beat Hong Kong's Tsz Wing Tong and Ming Hong Tang in 2-0 (11-10 11-8) in Pool D.

In the quarterfinals later in the day, the pair of Dipika and Harinder will be up against Jemyca Aribado and Andrew Garica of Philippines.

The other Indian duo of Anahat and Abhay will play South Korean combination of Yang Yeonsoo and Lee Dongjun.

Later in the day, veteran Sourav Ghosal and Tanvi Khanna will be in action in their respective singles quarterfinals.

While Sourav will face Japan's Tsukue Ryunosuke in the men's last-eight round, Tanvi will play another Japanese in Satomi Watanabe in women's singles event.

