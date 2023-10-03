Asian Games LIVE updates: Cricket- India vs Nepal; Kabaddi- IND vs BAN at 6
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India men's cricket team lock horns with Nepal in QF. The men's kabaddi team will look to begin their campaign on high. India medal tally: 60 -Gold- 13; Silver- 24; Bronze -23
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Day 10 (October 3) of the 2023 Asian Games, Indian men's cricket begins its campaign in the quarterfinal vs Nepal at 6 AM IST. But before that, India men's Kabaddi team will be in action against Bangladesh at 6 AM IST. Once again, all eyes will be on the Indian athletes as they look to add more medals from track and field events. Meanwhile, Indian pugilists - Lovlina Borgohain, Narender among others - would look to book a place in finals as their semifinal bouts are lined up throughout the day. Indian Badminton contingent will be in action throughout the day in men's and women's singles, mixed doubles, and women's doubles throughout the day. Indian archers, squash players and canoe athletes also look to progress to the next round in their respective matches line-up. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here...Read More
No article available in this category.
First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 5:17 AM IST