Asian games LIVE updates: Athletics event begins today; Shooters eye medals

On Day 6 (September 29) of the Asian Games 2023, Athletics events will kick start with more medals expected from shooters, who have been India's best-performing team. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team will return to action, tennis and squash stars will be eyeing their nation's first medal in the respective events and the athletics events will kick off as India eyes to add more medals to their tally today. India ended the day with a total of 25 medals, which included six gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze. Check 2023 Asian Games India medal tally here India will defend its title at the men's doubles at the Asian Games against Chinese Taipei as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni defeated South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong to advance to the final at Hangzhou. The Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale assured India at least a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event following their straight-set victory over Kazakhstan's pair of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin and sealed their place in the semi-final. In hockey, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to take on Malaysia in their second Pool A match. In terms of head-to-head encounters, India enjoys a commanding record against Malaysia. Of the 17 games played between the two sides, India emerged victorious in 16, while only one match ended in a draw. Despite their best efforts, Malaysia has yet to taste victory against the Indian team. India schedule today (September 29) at Asian Games 2023 Sport Indian athletes Events Time (IST) Athletics Vikash Singh and Sandeep Kumar men's 20km (medal event). 04:30:00 Athletics Priyanka Goswami women's 20km (medal event) 04:30:00 Shooting Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran men's 50m 3 position qualification and team final. (team medal event) 06:30:00 Shooting Palak, Esha Singh and Divya TS 10m air pistol women's qualification and team final. (team medal event) 06:30:00 Tennis Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni men's double final against Chinese Taipei. (medal event) 07:30:00 Table tennis Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) women's singles round of 16 match. 08:15:00 Squash India's men's and women's semifinal matches. 8:30 am onwards 10m air pistol women's individual final (medal event). 09:00:00 Table tennis Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar vs Yew Pang and Izaac Pang (Singapore) men's doubles round of 16 match. 09:00:00 Table tennis Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin (China) men's doubles round of 16 match. 09:35:00 Shooting Men's 50m 3 position final (medal event) 11:30:00 eSports India vs Kyrgyzstan in DOTA2 Group A match. 11:30:00 Boxing - Parveen vs Zichun Xu men's 57kg round of 16 match. 12:00:00 Rohan Boppana and Rutuja Bhosale mixed doubles semifinal against Chinese Taipei. After 12:00 pm Cycling David Beckham men's keirin first round heat. 12:06:00 Esow Alben in men's keirin first round heat. 12:12 pmCycling eSports India vs Philippines in DOTA2 Group A match. 12:30:00 Table tennis Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara (Japan) women's doubles round of 16 match. 13:30:00 Boxing - Lakshya Chahar vs Omurbek Bekzhigit (Kyrgz Republic) men's 80kg round of 16. 13:35:00 Table tennis Sutritha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Wanmisa Aueawiriyayothin and Jinnipa Sawettabut women's doubles round of 16 match. 14:05:00 Handball India vs China women's Group B match. 15:30:00 Hockey India vs Malaysia women's Pool A match. 16:00:00 Cycling Niraj Kumar and Harshveer Sekhon men's Madison final. 16:14:00 Aishwarya Mishra women's 400m heats. 16:30:00 Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari women's hammer throw final (medal event). 16:30:00 Boxing Nikhat Zareen vs Hanan Nassar (Jordan) women's 50kg quarterfinal. 16:45:00 Athletics Himanshi Malik women's 400m heats. 16:46:00 Athletics Muhammed Anas men's 400m heats. 16:55:00 Athletics Muhammed Ajmal men's 400m heats. 17:03:00 3x3 Basketball India vs China men's Pool C match. 17:20:00 Basketball India vs Mongolia women's Group A match. 17:30:00 Athletics Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan women's shot put final (medal event). 18:15:00 Badminton Indian women's and men's teams quarterfinal matches – TBD onwards Bridge Men's and women's team rounds. 06:30:00 Chess - Men's and women's team round 1 12:30 pm onwards Golf - Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok women's individual and team round 04:00:00 Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma men's team and individual round 2. India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze in Equestrian Dressage Individual Intermediate 1. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins Gold 2. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD 3. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver 4. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver 5. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze 6. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze win Bronze 7. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze 8. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver 9. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD 10. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver 11.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze 12. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD 13. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch Gold 14. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze 15. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze 16. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze 17. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze 18. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver 19. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver 20. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze 21. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver 22. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze 2023 Asian Games latest news updates Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India. Read More