Indian women roller-skaters stay in medal contention at Asian Games

Roller-skaters Greeshma Dontara and Sai Samhitha Akula kept their hopes alive of earning laurels for India, as they were placed fourth and sixth respectively in the ladies artistic single free skating short program final at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Greeshma was ranked fourth with a segment score of 20.94 (9.81 in element, 11.13 in component), while Samhitha had a segment score of 16.95 (6.95 in element, 11 in component, and a one point deduction).

Chinese Taipei's Hsiao-Ching Hung and Japan's Miki Fujikura were placed first and second with segment scores of 38.76 and 27.41, respectively.

Both Indian skaters will be looking to improve their performance in a bid to strengthen their chances of winning medals in the final round at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre on Saturday.

Earlier, all other Indian roller-skaters had lost in their respective events.

Indian roller-skaters had won two bronze medals at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.