Asian Games October 7 schedule: Cricket- IND vs AFG; Kabaddi team finals

The Indian cricket team will fight for a Gold medal against Afghanistan on Day 14 (October 7) at the 2023 Asian Games, which started on September 23. Day 14 will be the last day of the medal events as the Hangzhou Games are set to be declared closed with a glittering closing ceremony on October 8, 2023. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here
Other than glory in men's cricket, Gold medals will also be up for grabs in two Compound archery men’s and women’s individual finals where Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ohas Deotale and Abhishek Verma will be in action. The Indian men’s and women’s Kabaddi team will look to add two more Gold medals to an already shining medal cabinet of the Indian contingent which will enter the triple digit mark for the first time. India men's kabaddi team will take on Iran at 12:30 PM IST. While women's team will play for Gold medal at 7 AM IST against Chinese Taipei.
Wrestlers would aim for the elusive Gold that has eluded Bajrang, Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal. With four Bronze medals, a Gold could enhance India's tally of wrestling medals.
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 7.
Asian Games: India's schedule on October 7
India Cricket schedule on October 7 at the Asian Games
India Archery schedule on October 7
Indian archers are in action from 06:30 AM IST onwards
India vs South Korea Compound Women’s Final
Jyothi Surekaha Vennam in action
India vs India - Compound Men’s Final
Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma in action
India Badminton schedule on October 7
India Hockey schedule on October 7
Women’s Bronze Medal match- India vs Japan- 01:30 pm IST
India Kabaddi schedule on October 7
Kabaddi Women’s Team Final: India vs Chinese Taipei- 7:00 AM IST
Men’s Team Final: India vs Iran- 12:30 pm IST
India Wrestling schedule on October 7
Indian wrestlers in action from 7:30 AM IST Onwards
Men’s freestyle 74kg, 86kg, 97 kg 125 kg freestyle bouts
India’s Yash, Vicky, Deepak Punia and Sumit Malik will be in action
Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards
India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format in Round 9
Canoe Slalom - Semifinal
India’s Kewat Shuham and Hitesh in action
Ju-jitsu- 06:30 AM IST onwards
India’s Uma Maheshwar Reddy, Kiran Kumari and Amarjit Singh in action.