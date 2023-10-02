'Lost my medal to a transgender': Swapna Barman after losing in Heptathlon

Indian athlete Swapna Barman, who won gold in 2018 edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta, sparked a controversy on social media on Monday, the day after she failed to defend her crown in the ongoing Games in Hangzhou, China, alleging that she lost the chance to secure a medal in women's heptathlon to a transgender woman.

Barman was the toast of the nation after her historic gold in Jakarta, but her final shot to glory at the Games this year turned into a nightmare after she struggled with injuries during the event to fall out of reckoning to get a medal for India.

The 27-year-old, who boasted a personal best of 53.55m in javelin throw, one of the two events which she had won in the previous edition of Asiad to clinch gold, managed only a 45.13m throw.

Barman eventually finished fourth in the women's heptathlon event with 5708 points, losing out on bronze by only four points. The third place was secured by her compatriot Nandini Agasara, who claimed 5712 points in all.

A day after the competition, Barman took to social media to spark a controversy alleging that she was robbed of a medal by a transgender athlete. However, she did not name her competitor from the event in her post.

“I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender woman at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our Athletics. Help me and support me please. #protestforfairplay,” she posted, but later deleted it.

China's Nanali Zheng claimed the gold medal after amassing a stunning 6149 points, while Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina took the silver medal with 6056 points.

Swapna Barman's exposé

In an interview to Bridge, Swapna claimed she will ‘expose everyone’ if denied the medal which she deserves.

“If I do not get this medal which I deserved I shall expose everyone. Everyone can see the injustice that I am being subjected to,” she was quoted as saying.

“Transgender athletes, who have testosterone levels above 2.5, cannot compete in events over 200 metres. No girl can come up in the heptathlon so fast. I have trained for 13 years in this, it is impossible that she trains for four months and gets to this level,” she added.

Swapna further stated that she has protested against Nandini before as well and was surprised when her name was included among the Asian Games contingent.

“I have protested earlier against her, I was surprised to see her name in the Asian Games list. Federation officials are asking me to protest again, they are saying that they are not doctors, only doctors can verify. They are asking me to go to NADA, WADA. I ask for help with folded hands,” Swapna said.



Nandini Agasara's response to 'transgender' allegations



Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Nandini Agasara said, "I know what I am. Ask her to show proof. I will also show that I have won the medal for India. I only want to do well for the country. Now we have won, so people have started talking about it. I will take up this issue with AFI for sure."



"I wanted to enjoy the moment of winning the medal but going back to India as my mother is not well," she said in a interview with India Today.