Asian Games LIVE updates: Indian shooters in hunt for more glory on Day 5

On Day 5 (September 28, 2023) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, India would look to extend their medal haul as shooters once again being the centre of attraction. All eyes will be pinned on India's Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal during the 10m air pistol individual qualification and team finals while shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon will be in action during Skeet mixed team qualification, early in the morning. Meanwhile, India's Badminton team will begin their campaign with PV Sindhu in action for the first time in the 2023 Asian Games. India's men's football team will up against Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 match while the men's hockey team lock horns with Japan in a group match at 6:15 PM IST. In Table Tennis, Manika Batra will be in action in the Women's singles match along with Sharath Kamal and other paddlers in different events throughout the day. India will be in action in Tennis, Equestrian, Swimming and Bridge throughout the day. Roshibina Devi has already confirmed a medal in Wushu and looks to finish at the top like the Men’s Doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who will be aiming for a spot in the final, after confirming a medal.

