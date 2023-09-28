close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Asian Games LIVE updates: Indian shooters in hunt for more glory on Day 5

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: India's Badminton team will begin their campaign with PV Sindhu in action for the first time in the 2023 Asian Games in women's team event

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

On Day 5 (September 28, 2023) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, India would look to extend their medal haul as shooters once again being the centre of attraction. All eyes will be pinned on India's Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal during the 10m air pistol individual qualification and team finals while shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon will be in action during Skeet mixed team qualification, early in the morning. Meanwhile, India's Badminton team will begin their campaign with PV Sindhu in action for the first time in the 2023 Asian Games. India's men's football team will up against Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 match while the men's hockey team lock horns with Japan in a group match at 6:15 PM IST. In Table Tennis, Manika Batra will be in action in the Women's singles match along with Sharath Kamal and other paddlers in different events throughout the day. India will be in action in Tennis, Equestrian, Swimming and Bridge throughout the day. Roshibina Devi has already confirmed a medal in Wushu and looks to finish at the top like the Men’s Doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who will be aiming for a spot in the final, after confirming a medal.
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Asian Games Indian Football Team Indian football sports broadcasting Saudi Arabia

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 5:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon