No jiu-jitsu representation for India in Asian Games 2026; here's why

Indian sporting authorities have decided not to add jiu-jitsu players to their contingent for the Asian Games 2026, set to be held later this year in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. According to a media report from The Times of India, a lack of medal opportunities has been cited as the reason for the decision by the national federation.

ALSO READ: NADA crackdown: Full list of Indian athletes who failed latest dope test Jiu-jitsu was added to the list of games in the Asian Games back in 2018 during the Jakarta Asian Games, where India also had no representation. However, at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, India sent 11 members in the contingent, but none of them were able to secure a podium finish.

Decision made after TAGG programme The Indian government earlier this year introduced a programme called the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), which was modelled on the earlier introduced Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). TAGG is meant to help athletes or sports that have the potential to boost India’s medal chances at the Asian Games and, according to The Times of India report, jiu-jitsu failed to fulfil all the criteria set by the programme. Subsequently, the government, which is looking at cost-cutting to boost financial aid for sports with better medal prospects, decided to axe jiu-jitsu from its contingent and allocate the funds to other sports which can earn podium finishes.

What is TAGG programme? The Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) is a programme under India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It supports athletes who can win medals at the Asian Games. The focus is on high-potential competitors in Olympic and non-Olympic sports. TAGG provides funding for training, equipment, travel and competition exposure. It also covers coaching, physio support and international camps. Athletes are selected based on performance data and future potential. The programme works alongside TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) but is specifically aligned with Asian Games success. The goal of the programme is straightforward: help athletes prepare better, improve medal chances, and remove financial and training barriers. The support is case-by-case and sport-specific. It is not a scholarship for all athletes; it is a targeted performance programme.