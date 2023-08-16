Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games: Timeline of her injuries and achievements

Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games: Timeline of her injuries and achievements

Vinesh's wrestling career has been marred by controversy and injuries.

BS Web Team New Delhi
In the aftermath of her loss at the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh said she was battling depression.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
After getting a controversial exemption from trials, reigning Asiad champion Vinesh Phogat ruled herself out, citing an injury to her left knee, from Asian Games in Hangzhou. Her withdrawal paved the way for wrestler Antim Phanghal to participate in the Asian Games 2023 in 53-kg category. 

Vinesh's wrestling career has been marred by controversy and injuries. In her first Olympics participation, Phogat twisted her right knee. She was one of the prominent names during wrestlers' protests against outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

Timeline of Vinesh Phogat's injuries:

2016: Vinesh twisted her right knee during a bout against Sun Yanan in the Rio Olympics. She had to undergo ACL surgery and returned to the mat after almost a year.

2020: Her preparations for Tokyo Olympics were stalled after she got infected with  Covid. It takes more than two months to regain fitness.
 
2021: Months before the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh revealed that she has problems with recovery after cutting weight during competitions and sometimes felt dizzy.

2022: In the aftermath of her loss at the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh said she was battling depression.

2023: Pulled out of the Asian Games, citing an injury to left key. 

Vinesh Phogat accolades in Wrestling:

Asian Games

2018: Gold
2014: Bronze

World Championships

2022: Bronze
2019: Bronze

Commonwealth Games

2022: Gold
2018: Gold
2014: Gold

Asian Championships

Won  a Gold medal
Won three silver medals
Won 4 Bronze medals

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

