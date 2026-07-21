Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / News / Datanomics: India may lose out in watered-down Commonwealth Games

Datanomics: India may lose out in watered-down Commonwealth Games

To ensure cost effectiveness, Scotland is hosting a watered-down version of the Games with only 10 sporting events

Commonwealth Games, sports, Sports in India
premium
Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 10:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 will start on July 23 in Scotland, after Victoria (Australia) — the original host of the 2026 CWG — decided to relinquish the hosting rights due to significant cost escalations. To ensure cost effectiveness, Scotland is hosting a watered-down version of the Games with only 10 sporting events. Consequently, major sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, shooting, etc have been excluded from the schedule. Among the top countries, India may lose out the most in terms of medals because of this decision.
The excluded sporting events accounted for nearly half of India’s medal tally at the Birmingham CWG in 2022, despite Shooting — one of India's medal-churning event — not being included that year. If we include Shooting in the roster of excluded games, the share of medals from excluded events increases even more: 66.67 per cent in CWG 2018, 66 per cent in CWG 2006, and 58.42 per cent in CWG 2010. For Australia and England, the two most successful countries in the CWG, the excluded sports accounted for 19.55 per cent and 25.57 per cent of their medals, respectively, in CWG 2022. Commonwealth Games has been a costly proposition for the host countries. Barring CWG 2002 in Manchester, commercial revenue has been around 17-28 per cent of the total games-related operating expenditure.
 
 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CWG: Full list of India contingent, sporting events for Glasgow 2026

CWG poses bigger medal challenge than Asian Games, says Vishal Thennarasu

Neeraj intensifies training in Switzerland ahead of Commonwealth Games

Glasgow 2026: King Charles III to declare Commonwealth Games open

Sajan Prakash eyes Commonwealth Games podium in likely final campaign

Topics :Commonwealth GamessportsSports in India

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story