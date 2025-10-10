Algeria football team returns to FIFA World Cup 2026 after a decade

Algeria sealed their long-awaited return to the global stage, becoming the fourth African nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and notably, all four teams hail from the north of the continent.

A commanding 3-0 victory over Somalia on Thursday confirmed Algeria’s top spot in Group G of African qualifying, booking their ticket to football’s grandest event for the first time since 2014.

Why this story matters

The triumph marks a significant moment in African football. With Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt already securing their berths, Algeria’s qualification completes a powerful northern quartet for the 2026 tournament.

Led by former Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic and captained by Riyad Mahrez, Algeria’s qualification underscores a regional resurgence that has come to define African football’s modern narrative. This will be Algeria’s fifth appearance at the World Cup. Their best campaign came in 2014, when they made a spirited run to the Round of 16, only to fall to eventual champions Germany in extra time — a performance still celebrated as one of Africa’s bravest World Cup displays. In total, nine African nations will earn direct entry to the 2026 tournament, with the remaining spots to be decided over the coming week. The draw takes place on December 5 in Washington D.C., setting the stage for the continent’s representatives in the expanded 48-team format.

What is the latest While Thursday’s match was officially a home fixture for Somalia, it was staged at the Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex in Algeria — a twist that allowed the home supporters to witness a vintage performance from their talisman, Riyad Mahrez. The 34-year-old winger, now playing for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia after a stellar spell at Manchester City, turned back the clock with a dazzling display. He set up Mohamed Amoura’s goals in the sixth and 58th minutes, while also scoring a thunderous strike himself in the 19th, rifling the ball into the roof of the net.