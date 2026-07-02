Belgium's great escape: Late heroics end Senegal's World Cup dream

For 86 minutes, Belgium's World Cup hopes looked finished. Trailing 2-0 against a disciplined, energetic Senegal side, Rudi Garcia's men were heading towards one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Their golden generation appeared to be bowing out quietly, while Senegal looked set to complete one of the greatest victories in the nation's football history.

Then came one of the most astonishing collapses and comebacks the World Cup has ever witnessed.

Two goals inside five frantic minutes dragged Belgium level before Youri Tielemans converted a dramatic penalty in the dying seconds of extra time to seal an unforgettable 3-2 victory. The result sent Belgium into the Round of 16, where they will now face the winners of the USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina clash.

Senegal looked destined for a famous victory For much of the contest, Senegal were comfortably the better side. Pape Thiaw's team executed their game plan brilliantly, pressing Belgium aggressively while remaining compact without the ball. Their midfield trio controlled possession, while the attacking combination of Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye constantly stretched Belgium's ageing defence. Their reward came early. Habib Diarra opened the scoring after Belgium failed to deal with sustained pressure before Ismaila Sarr doubled the advantage shortly after halftime with a brilliantly controlled finish after bringing down a long pass before smashing the ball beyond the goalkeeper. Senegal could easily have scored more.

ALSO READ: Football without borders: Why FIFA World Cup has never been more diverse Sarr struck the woodwork twice in the first half, while several dangerous transitions exposed Belgium's defensive vulnerabilities. At 2-0, the African side looked firmly in control. Belgium's golden generation suddenly woke up Belgium had offered very little throughout the match. Kevin De Bruyne struggled to influence proceedings before surprisingly being substituted just after the hour mark alongside Jeremy Doku. Those changes initially appeared to signal desperation rather than tactical inspiration. Yet they ultimately changed the momentum completely. Romelu Lukaku ignited Belgium's comeback in the 86th minute, arriving perfectly inside the box to convert Thomas Meunier's low cross and halve the deficit.

Until that moment, Senegal had defended with remarkable composure. Suddenly, panic crept in. Just minutes later, Belgium attacked again. Leandro Trossard delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area where Youri Tielemans rose highest to head beyond goalkeeper Mory Diaw and level the contest. In the space of barely three minutes, Belgium had completely transformed the tie. VAR drama decides the contest Even after surrendering their two-goal advantage, Senegal still looked capable of forcing penalties. Instead, controversy arrived deep into extra time. Following a low cross into the area, Tielemans went down under a challenge from Lamine Camara. Initially, play continued before the Video Assistant Referee recommended an on-field review.

After studying multiple replays, referee Said Martinez awarded Belgium a penalty. The decision sparked furious protests from Senegal's players, who believed Camara had cleanly won the ball. The lengthy delay only increased the tension inside the stadium. Eventually, Tielemans stepped forward and calmly buried his penalty high into the top corner, giving Belgium a dramatic 3-2 lead with virtually the final kick of the match. It became the latest winning goal ever scored at a FIFA World Cup finals, arriving in the 125th minute. Heartbreak for Senegal For Senegal, the defeat will be difficult to process. They had controlled the match for well over an hour and defended superbly before two brief lapses in concentration completely changed their World Cup.

Their attacking trio had troubled Belgium throughout, while goalkeeper Mory Diaw produced several excellent saves to keep his side in command. Ultimately, Belgium's superior experience proved decisive. Tournament football often punishes even the smallest mistakes, and Senegal experienced that cruelty firsthand. Tielemans and Lukaku rescue Belgium Romelu Lukaku's impact went far beyond his goal. The striker gave Belgium a physical focal point when they desperately needed one and unsettled Senegal's previously composed defence. Tielemans, meanwhile, delivered perhaps the biggest performance of his international career. He scored Belgium's equaliser, remained composed during the lengthy VAR delay and converted the decisive penalty under immense pressure.