Dybala left out of Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers, Martnez back

Roma striker Paulo Dybala was left out of the Argentina squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martnez is back after a suspension.

Coach Lionel Scaloni announced his squad on Tuesday, with the absence of Dybala and the inclusion of Valencia midfielder Enzo Barrenechea the two big surprises.

Martnez was suspended by FIFA for the last two qualifiers for offensive behavior in two previous matches in September, but he will be available for the match at Paraguay on Nov. 14 and the home game against Peru five days later.

Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 22 points from 10 matches. The top six teams will get direct spots at the 2026 tournament.

___ Squad: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Walter Bentez (PSV Eindhoven), Gernimo Rulli (Marseille).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germn Pezzella (River Plate), Nehun Prez (Porto), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicols Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martnez (Manchester United), Nicols Tagliafico (Lyon).

More From This Section

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernndez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicols Paz (Como), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Barrenechea (Valencia).

Strikers: Thiago Almada (Botafogo), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicols Gonzlez (Juventus), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Julin lvarez (Atletico Madrid), Facundo Buonanotte (Leicester), Valentn Castellanos (Lazio), Lautaro Martnez (Inter Milan).